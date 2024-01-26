Who is Harrison Ford’s Wife? Everything We Know About Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford is a Hollywood legend, but despite his superstar status, his relationship with his wife is low-key. The Indiana Jones and Star Wars icon has been dating Calista Flockhart since 2002. The couple tied the knot back in 2010.

Naturally, Harrison Ford’s wife Calista Flockhart is an accomplished actress in her own right. She’s still perhaps best known for her role as the title character in the FOX series Ally McBeal, which aired from 1997 to 2002. She won a Golden Globe Award for the role in 1998.

Harrison and Calista first crossed paths at the 2002 Golden Globes. Calista was nominated for her role in Ally McBeal, while Harrison received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Ford was in the process of divorcing his second wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathison, a process that was finalized in 2004.

However, Harrison Ford wasn’t exactly smooth when attempted to break the ice with his future wife. He allegedly spilled wine on Flockhart. Shortly after they started dating. Ford proposed to Flockhart on Valentine’s Day in 2009, and they tied the knot in 2010 in New Mexico. The couple share an adopted son, Liam Flockhart.

The Impressive Career of Harrison Ford’s Wife, Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart had a long road before her Ally McBeal role and becoming Harrison Ford’s wife. In the spring of 1989, Flockhart made her television debut with a minor role as a babysitter in an episode of Guiding Light. Additionally, she portrayed a teenager grappling with an eating disorder in a one-hour afternoon special on TV. Although she later appeared in films such as Naked in New York (1993) and Getting In (1994), her first substantial speaking role in a film was in Quiz Show, directed by Robert Redford.

In 1995, Flockhart met actors like Dianne Wiest and Faye Dunaway while starring in the movie Drunks. The following year, she played Wiest and Gene Hackman’s daughter in The Birdcage. Flockhart later starred in Jane Doe as a drug addict, though the film wasn’t released until 1999, over three years after filming.

Following her Ally McBeal turn, Flockhart enjoyed another strong TV run. Flockhart starred as Kitty Walker in the critically acclaimed ABC series Brothers & Sisters, which premiered in September 2006. The show ran for five years and was canceled in May 2011. Flockhart’s character was significant for the first four years, with reduced appearances in the 2010–2011 season coinciding with the departure of TV husband Rob Lowe.

Flockhart followed Brothers & Sisters with a supporting role on Supergirl, which ran from 2016 to 2021. Scheduled for 2024, she is poised to star in the mini-series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans portraying socialite Lee Radziwill.