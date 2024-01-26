What Happened to Gene Hackman? Where the ‘Unforgiven’ Star is Now

Gene Hackman, a legendary actor, last appeared in the 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport, leaving fans curious about what he’s doing now. Once one of Hollywood’s powerhouse performers, Gene Hackman has graced the screen in classics like The French Connection, Superman, Hoosiers, and Unforgiven. Despite his illustrious career, Hackman has avoided the spotlight for twenty years running.

In 1967, Gene Hackman landed the role of Buck Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde. The performance secured his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He continued to impress with other notable roles in I Never Sang for My Father (1970), The Conversation (1974), Mississippi Burning (1989), and more, earning critical acclaim throughout his career.

Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in 2003,Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, Gene Hackman quietly retired from acting in 2004. “I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer,” told Reuters in 2008. “I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer.”

What Gene Hackman is Up to Now

Despite leaving Hollywood behind, Gene Hackman is now considered an author of note. Teaming up with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan, Hackman co-authored three historical fiction novels. The first, Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), is an adventure set in the 19th century at sea. This as followed by Justice for None (2004), a tale of murder during the Depression era. Finally, Escape from Andersonville (2008), depicts a prison escape in the American Civil War.

Hackman signs a copy of his book “Perdido Star” in 2000, Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers

In 2011, he released his first solo effort, Payback at Morning Peak, a tale of love and revenge set in the Old West. This was followed by his most recent novel, Pursuit, a police thriller, in 2013.

Hackman, who resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico, also prioritized quality time with his wife, Betsy Arakawa. They married in 1991. He’s also a devoted father to his three children, Leslie, Elizabeth, and Christopher, from his first marriage to Faye Maltese.

In March of 2023, Gene Hackman was spotted out and about running errands. Despite being well into his 90s, the iconic actor is still driving and grabbing his own coffee and snacks.

New photos of Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman have been released. He is currently 93-years-old. These are the first photos of him in years. pic.twitter.com/5pn1wXN81w — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023

The secret to Hackman’s longevity? Hackman reportedly remains an enthusiastic cyclist, a hobby that keeps him fit.