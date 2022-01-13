Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife

Who is Matt Gaetz’s wife Ginger Luckey? The Florida Republican is currently battling sex trafficking allegations, but he’s also celebrating his newlywed status with the Southern California native. How did the controversial politician meet his now-wife, and why did their wedding come as a surprise? We’ve got the answers below.

How Did Matt Gaetz And Ginger Luckey Meet?

According to PageSix, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz met Ginger Luckey at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in March 2020. The two were there to attend a political fundraiser. Ginger told the Daily Mail that her mother had “dragged” her to the event and though she was hesitant to say exactly when the event took place, she did note that Gaetz invited her to Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday party the next night.

Since Guilfoyle’s birthday is on March 9, we can assume the couple met during the March 8 fundraiser the former president held. In December 2020, Gaetz asked Ginger to marry him while the two sat at an outdoor patio at the Palm Beach, Florida club. Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro was on hand and took a photo of the happy couple, which she shared to her Twitter page.

Though their wedding date was initially set for some time in August of 2022, Ginger and Gaetz apparently decided they didn’t want to wait that long to become husband and wife. They tied the knot in a secret, intimate ceremony on the picturesque Catalina Islands on August 21, 2021. There were only 40 guests who attended the ceremony, which was officiated by Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Senator Rand Paul.

What Does Ginger Do?

Ginger Luckey works for Apeel, a company based in California that describes its work as a business that “works with nature to reduce food waste and create abundance for all.” The 26-year-old’s position with the company, according to her Linkedin page, via The Sun, is an Analyst and Sales Operations & Enablement lead. Although Ginger keeps a fairly low profile, she’s got some pretty big-name familial connections. Her brother is Palmer Luckey, who recently sold Oculus VR to Facebook for a cool $2 billion.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Gaetz and Ginger managed to spend a lot of quality time together. Since Ginger was working remotely, she was able to travel with Gaetz wherever he went. She told the Daily Mail, “My company went totally remote in March so I can do my financial analytics from anywhere.” She added, “So I have been traveling with him everywhere. I am his travel buddy.”

The two are starting their new life together as Gaetz faces off against accusations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He stands accused of sex trafficking due to allegedly paying for the teenager to cross state lines to supply him with sex. Gaetz has denied these allegations multiple times.

