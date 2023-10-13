Who Is Dwayne Johnson’s Wife? What We Know About Lauren Hashian

Seems like we never hear about “The Rock’s” wife! Here’s what we know about her:

She and “The Rock” Are Extremely Family-Oriented

Black Adam actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met his wife Lauren Hashian in 2006 on the set of The Game Plan. The two were immediately head over heals and dated for roughly 12 years before getting married in 2019.

They both have two lovely daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. Additionally, Johnson has a daughter named Simone Alexandra from his previous marriage to producer Dany Garcia.

“I do feel like I have to be the … one foundation in the girls’ life, so every single day I’m with them from the time they wake up until nap time,” she said. “If I’m going to work that day, I wait until she [Jasmine] goes to sleep, then I go to work for four to five hours.”

Hashian adds, “It’s amazing when you have kids and you have goals, you just find a way to fit it all in, and you don’t necessarily work harder with your time, you just work smarter and find a way to get it all done.”

Johnson posted a touching Mother’s Day tribute to Hashian on Instagram, back in May 2021. In the post, the Tooth Fairy actor praised her for being a role model for their daughters.

He also captioned personal pictures of Hashian, “You are the shining example to our daughters who’s love and adoration for you is boundless – that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. ily dj x #happymothersday ❤️.”

She’s a Massachusetts Native

Hashian grew up in Massachusetts under the care of her parents, Sib and Suzanne Hashian. She also has a sister named Aja, and her brother, Adam.

Lauren Hashian’s family: Her father Sib, mother Suzanne, sister Aja and brother Adam.

Sib, the former drummer for the rock band Boston, played a key role in Hashian’s musical destiny. She revealed to Billboard in December 2021 that her childhood bedroom was next to her dad’s drum room, setting her on a path to becoming a musician.

“Even after his band had already split up, he practiced every single day of his life in the drum room,” she said. “Seeing him practice every day, for me, it became part of my purpose — ‘He practices every day, I should practice every day, too.’ ”

Later she attended Emerson College in Boston where she transformed her dorm room into a recording studio. A Coveteur interview reveals that Hashian won a talent competition in 2018 which acted as a catalyst for her accomplishments as a musician.

She’s a Talented Musician and Holds A Bachelor’s Degree

Following her graduation with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications, Hashian opted not to pursue a career as a recording artist.

Lauren Hasian Performed at Red Bull Arena in Harission New Jersey (2022)

Instead, Hashian took on the role of creative synch coordinator at Warner Music Group and later worked for the music department at Paramount Pictures.

The musician explained that after having her daughters she felt inspired to return to her original music.

Johnson’s acting career began in the early 2000s after he retired as a professional wrestler. Some blockbuster films that he’s starred in include Moana and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Hashian, on the other hand, tends to lead a more private life, even though she is a talented musician.

In a 2017 interview with Vydia, Hashian briefly opened up about her hesitation to make music videos because she “values keeping a low-key profile and holding onto privacy and normalcy.”

“Since my man spends much of his life in front of a camera, I’m a little more reserved with stepping out and being ‘out there’ as much,” she said. “It just gives us balance, and makes you appreciate privacy and a ‘normal’ life even more. I think we’ve done a good job of being able to hold onto that somewhat!”

“I was too shy of a kid, and I really wasn’t not shy until … I became a mother,” Hashian told Billboard. “And then I felt way more confident in my own body and my own feelings. It was like, ‘Well, you can’t be scared of anything anymore, because you don’t want to teach your kids that, right?’ ”

Her previous projects include “Ride The Wave”, a track that she did with Natalie Martinez and Naz Tokio, that was released in 2020.

Another project was an EP titled Love…And Other Things (Side A) that was released in 2021. She also co-wrote “On The Run” by Naz Tokio which was played during the ending credits of Red Notice. She also directed the music video for “Exile” by Eric Zayne that was later featured on Black Adam .

She and Dwayne Johnson Secretly Got Married In 2019

Hashian and Johnson dated a year after the sports comedy The Game Plan was filmed.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ film premiere in December 2019

In a statement to WSJ Magazine from December 2019, Johnson explained that neither of them were looking for a relationship at the time because he had recently gone through a divorce from his ex-wife, Garcia.

“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too,” he said. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

Johnson also spoke to PEOPLE in February of 2012 about how he had started developing feelings toward Hashian.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” he said. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”

Years later, Johnson and Hashian are closer than ever. During an interview with Esquire in June 2015, Johnson declared Hashian as the reason for his success.

“We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn’t mentioned and my daughter isn’t mentioned,” Johnson said. “With all the cool s— and success that I’ve been lucky enough to get? That doesn’t happen unless the home life is solid.”

Johnson is just as supportive of Hashian’s music career. In a sweet video, Johnson holds their daughters as they witness her perform the National Anthem at an NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in December 2022. He referred to the performance on Instagram as “one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life.”

How sweet! Maybe we’ll see Hashian come out of her shell more as the years roll on.

In another recent story, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey finally addressed the backlash they faced after starting a fund raiser for those effected by the Maui wildfires. Hashian shared the fundraiser on her Instagram page out of support, probably not realizing how outraged the public was going to become.

Still, it’s nice to see a celebrity couple going strong for once in their relationship. Best of luck to them!