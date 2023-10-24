Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating?

Drew Barrymore has revealed she been in a relationship for the past three years.

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore, 48, shared an intimate detail with her guest, Gwyneth Paltrow.

YouTube

Barrymore has been keeping a secret from her fans for the past three years: She’s in a relationship!

What Made Drew Barrymore Come Out As ‘Taken’?

After her separation from Will Kopelman in 2016, fans were wondering when and if the Charlie’s Angels actress would ‘get back out there.’

Per Entertainment Tonight, the actress and talk show host revealed that she crossed paths with the mystery gentleman through the exclusive dating platform, Raya.

Just a short while ago, Barrymore made the decision to go somewhat public with her partner. Reflecting on a recent occasion, the actress from 50 First Dates said:

“I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, ‘Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?’”

Barrymore’s decision to spill the beans on her relationship was fueled, in part, by Taylor Swift’s unreserved romance with Travis Kelce.

While speaking about the talented singer’s public outings with the Kansas City Chief tight-end, Barrymore expressed her admiration.

“There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.”

Barrymore sees Swift’s actions as a powerful reminder to stand firm and unaffected by public opinion.

“This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think … it was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too,” she said.

After her split from art consultant Will Kopelman, the mother of two has maintained a low profile regarding her romantic life.

(Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman and their two daughters)

Instagram

The two share two daughters: Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9. Inside sources shared that Barrymore and Kopelman remained amicable during the split for their children’s sake. The two have since been raising their two daughters as a team.

In the years following their separation, Drew’s perspective on love and relationships underwent a significant transformation. During an open conversation with People in 2020, she expressed her reservations about remarriage while still remaining receptive to the possibility of love in her future.

“It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college,” the actress contemplated.

Nevertheless, Barrymore shares that her dating journey hasn’t always been a walk in the park for her. She recalled some ‘less-than-ideal’ encounters, such as being ghosted and experiencing last-minute cancellations, but she found solace in the company of her friends.

People

Jump ahead to December 2022, when Drew confirmed that she was in a relationship. However, just a few months later, it appeared that she had a change of heart.

Speaking to New York Magazine, Barrymore said, “I spent a lot of my life loving romance and drama and all of that. I just burnt myself out on it.” She then admitted, “I genuinely am tired and exhausted.”

While we wish she would tell us who her new fling is, we are extremely happy to see Drew Barrymore happy!