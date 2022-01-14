Who Is Ava Louise, The Woman Behind Kanye West ‘Gay’ Rumor, Devin Booker DM Leaks, And Latest Antonio Brown Drama?

Who is the controversial influencer Ava Louise? She’s claimed to be connected to athletes Antonio Brown and Devin Booker, and she was the person behind false rumors that rapper Kanye West had hooked up with YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star. The influencer also gained notoriety in 2020 for a disgusting act at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Has Ava Louise Made Allegations About?

Ava Louise has made a number of allegations about famous men, including Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Devin Booker in recent months. Some have claimed the 23-year-old model and music artist is simply a “clout chaser,” using the names of those far more famous than she is to elevate her status. There’s some evidence that backs up those claims as Louise has previously completely made up stories seemingly just to gain attention.

Spreading False Rumors

For instance, there was the rumor she spread about Kanye West supposedly hooking up with YouTuber Jeffree Star that turned out to be completely false. Louise also baselessly insinuated in a since-deleted Instagram Story that West also had a sexual relationship with recently passed designer Virgil, which she also offered zero proof to support.

More recently the blonde bombshell, who delights in showing before and after pictures from her plastic surgery to her Instagram followers, claimed she had an erotic encounter with former Buccaneers player Antonio Brown after he snuck her into his hotel room prior to his infamous on-field freak out during a game with the Jets. She also insisted that he’d asked her to film a portion of their lovemaking. Louise made the claim following the unexpected, viral moment because she said she thought the liaison could have been a reason for Brown’s outburst.

Louise’s Claims Denied By Antonio Brown

Brown later seemingly denied her claims, though he didn’t mention the OnlyFans model by name. During an interview with fast fashion company FashionNova, he was asked about the “craziest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?” Brown answered, “Yeah, I heard something like some OnlyFans girl said, like, she got down with me,” adding, “I’m just saying, like, that was crazy.”

That’s not the only athlete Louise has made claims about. Devin Booker, who is currently dating Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, allegedly reached out to Louise through her Instagram DMs to ask for her number, the model told gossip blog DeuxMoi. She went on to claim that their interactions never went any further than that, but after all her false rumors, it’s hard to believe her.

Where Else Do You Know Her From? It’s Kinda Gross

In case Ava Louise’s name is ringing a bell, but none of the above stories seem familiar, she’s also the TikToker who made waves near the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after going viral for licking a toilet seat on an airplane. She later explained to the Miami Herald that she was riding a private jet provided by a “sugar daddy” so it was completely sanitary, but millions of people will likely disagree.

It’s obvious that Louise is a young woman who seeks the limelight no matter if she has to lie or humiliate herself in order to do so. Thanks to that unabashed thirst for fame, as well as her tricky history with telling the truth, we’ll take a rain check on believing her latest claims.

