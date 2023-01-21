Who Inherits Graceland? The Future Of The Iconic Home Of Elvis Presley

On Thursday, January 12, the Presley family suffered yet another devastating loss. Now, Elvis Presley’s historic mansion, Graceland, will undergo a change in ownership. However, reports confirm that the estate will continue to be managed by the women of the legendary family.

A representative for Graceland has told People that, following Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic passing, the historic mansion is being held in a trust benefiting Lisa Marie’s three daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley.

Lisa Marie Inherited Graceland At Nine Years Old

Lisa Marie and her first husband, Danny Keough, had two children during their marriage. Their daughter, Riley, is an accomplished actress who’s set to star in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones and the Six. Their son, Benjamin, died by suicide at just 27 years old. Lisa Marie also had twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Now, Lisa Marie’s three daughters are the beneficiaries of one of the U.S.’ premier musical tourist destinations.

Similarly, when Elvis died in 1977, Lisa Marie inherited Graceland in a trust at just nine years old. Per Graceland’s official website, the trust automatically dissolved upon her 25th birthday, granting her full ownership of the property. However, Lisa Marie chose to form the Elvis Presley Trust to manage the property with her mother, Priscilla Presley, along with the National Bank of Commerce.

Lisa Marie Will Be Buried At Graceland

Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to regain a pulse before transporting her to the hospital where she later died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People that evening. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The 54-year-old was an accomplished musician, businesswoman, and mother. Reports have confirmed that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland in a plot beside her son, Benjamin. Graceland’s cemetery is also the final resting place of Elvis, as well as his mother, his father, and his paternal grandmother.

On Monday, the official website of Graceland announced it will be holding a public memorial service for Lisa Marie on the Mansion’s front lawn on Sunday, January 22. Instead of flowers, Graceland has asked that guests donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.