Who is Bruce Willis’ Wife? All About Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have been inseparable since their chance encounter at the gym in the early 2000s. In 2009, Bruce, now 68, tied the knot with model Emma, now 44, marking his second marriage. Before this, Willis was married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000, and they have three daughters together.

Heming Willis previously worked in the fashion industry and pursued a career as a model in her 20s. Now, as a mother to her daughters Mabel and Evelyn, she prioritizes her family, particularly her husband, who is confronting a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Heming frequently shares images of her blended family on Instagram.

Bruce’s wife was born in Malta to a Guyanese mother and an English father, according to Heming Willis’ official website. She described the European island nation as “small but beautiful” and mentioned staying there until her parents divorced. After that, they moved to London to be closer to her mom’s family before finally settling in Southern California, where she completed her schooling.

During the early ’90s, Heming Willis launched her modeling career by winning the “The British Elle Supermodel” competition in London. This victory propelled her to walk the runways for renowned fashion houses like Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Karl Lagerfeld, and others.

From there, Heming Willis ventured into acting. In 2001, she made her debut with background roles in shows like Entourage, progressing to larger roles in movies such as Perfect Stranger.

Bruce Willis Met His Current Wife at the Gym

Heming Willis and Willis’ romance began in 2007 at their mutual trainer’s gym. They made their debut at the premiere of Willis’ 2008 film Flawless and decided to tie the knot in 2009 at their residence in Turks and Caicos.

Hemming and Willis at the 2009 U.S. Open (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In 2012, the former model and Willis welcomed their first daughter, Mabel. Two years later, their family grew as Heming Willis gave birth to their second daughter, Evelyn, in 2014. She is also the stepmother to Willis’ three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29. The family is happily blended. Rumer routinely joined Bruce and Emma at film premieres.

Heming, Bruce Willis, and Rumer Willis in 2010 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2016, Heming Willis established CocoBaba, a natural skincare line. On the company’s website, she shared that the inspiration came after the birth of her two daughters when she relied on coconut oil to prevent stretch marks.