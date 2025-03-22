‘White Lotus’ Star Charlotte Le Bon Wows in Mesh Coverup: See the Official Photos From the Show

Model and actress Charlotte Le Bon is stealing the spotlight as the breakout star of HBO’s White Lotus, leaving fans absolutely swooning after rocking a daring mesh cover-up in a recent episode.

Videos by Suggest

Le Bon appears in the third season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama as Chloe, a retired model living a luxurious life in Thailand with her boyfriend.

She was seen wearing this crochet swim cover-up in the episode “Special Treatments” (Season 3, Episode 2), which aired in February 2025.

(Image via Fabio Lovino/HBO)

While the cover-up (and the black bikini beneath it) is undeniably alluring when she’s lounging, it’s when she stands that the real show begins—showcasing her incredibly fit physique and impossibly long legs. Honestly, it’s a miracle her co-star Walton Goggins (who plays Rick Hatchett) managed to stay in character with that kind of distraction on set. Talk about a scene-stealer!

Walton Goggins does his best to stay in character. (Image via Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Want to steal this look? Le Bon is wearing the Sprinkle Maxi Dress by My Beachy Side as her stylish cover-up.

Charlotte Le Bon’s ‘White Lotus’ Character Shares a Lot in Common with the Model and Actress

However, it’s no coincidence that Le Bon manages to steal the show with the fashion she sports on White Lotus.

Le Bon’s own background mirrors aspects of her White Lotus character. She started her career as a model, working in Tokyo and New York before eventually moving to Paris, per Women’s Wear Daily. During her time as a model, Le Bon represented major brands and appeared in campaigns for Garnier Fructis, Carte Noire, and more.

Not to be outdone, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) rocked swimwear with a floral design. (Image via Fabio Lovino/HBO)

In the early 2010s, Le Bon made her mark in the film industry with her role in the biopic Yves Saint Laurent, which chronicled the life of the iconic designer. She played Victoire Doutreleau, a model famous for working with Saint Laurent and Christian Dior. Doutreleau also had a short romantic relationship with Saint Laurent.

Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) takes in that mesh cover-up… (Image via Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Le Bon’s breakout role came in 2014 when she starred alongside Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren in the critically acclaimed film The Hundred-Foot Journey. She portrayed Marguerite, a chef working at Le Saule Pleureur, a prestigious restaurant owned by Madame Mallory (played by Mirren). Since then, Le Bon popped up in a variety of films, including The Walk (2015), Anthropoid (2016), Berlin, I Love You (2019), and Fresh (2022).

However, Le Bon maintains her strong ties to fashion despite her shift to acting and filmmaking. She appeared in a Chanel Beauty video during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and has been a longtime fan of the brand, wearing it since 2015. She’s also a regular front-row guest at Chanel shows, including the spring 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, per WWD.