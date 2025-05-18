white-house-officials-speak-out-about-donald-and-melania-trump-separation-claims

The White House officials have broken their silence over claims that President Donald Trump separated from First Lady Melania.

Videos by Suggest

According to Newsweek, the speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s separation began in 2024, when Melania was noticeably absent during the majority of Donald’s presidential campaign.

Since starting her second run as First Lady, Melania has made only a handful of appearances. Biographer Michael Wolff has publicly stated that he believes the reason she is not in the public eye as much is because she and Donald have separated.

“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” Wolff said on The Daily Beast Podcast. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives.”

He then said, “They are separated. The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated.”

However, White House officials slam Wolff’s claims, calling them “blatant lies and fabrications.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung released a statement about Wolff’s speculation. He called Wolff a “blithering idiot” who had been “widely discredited by his blatant lies and fabrication.”

“He is an imbecile of the highest order,” Cheung declared. “And his Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain has caused him to lead a miserable existence devoid of reality.”

Melania Trump Was ‘Deeply Spooked’ By the Assassination Attempts On Donald Trump’s Life

Meanwhile, sources told The New York Times earlier this month that while Melania Trump has spent less than two weeks at the White House since Donald’s inauguration, there is a reason behind her absences from the nation’s capital.

The insiders stated the First Lady is “deeply spooked” about the 2024 assassination attempts on her husband’s life. She is now concerned for her family’s safety.

She is now spending most of her time at Trump Tower in Manhattan or Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Just before the inauguration, Melania told Fox News that she would split her time between New York, Washington, DC, and Palm Beach. Her and Donald’s son Barron is currently studying at NYU.

“I will be in the White House,” she explained. “And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife.”

‘