Which Celebs Fly The Most Miles On Their Private Jets? #1 Might Surprise You

Private jets have become a common travel choice for celebrities, with Kylie Jenner recently taking some flak over a 17-minute flight she took on her own private plane. Though she and her equally famous sisters are often in the news for their frequent jet use, it’s another celebrity who holds the dubious distinction of creating the most CO2 emissions with their travels.

Miles To Spare, But Who’s Racked Up The Most?

Kylie Jenner came under fire recently over using her private jet for a 17-minute flight, bringing a fresh interest into celebrity use of private jets. Although she took a hit on social media, Jenner’s private jet use doesn’t even crack the top ten biggest emitters of CO2 from private plane emissions.

Her 17-minute flight isn’t even one of the shortest flights on record, with billionaire Elon Musk sometimes taking flights that last under 5 minutes according to the teen tracking his flights on Twitter.

Both Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott, and her older sister Kim Kardashian appear on the top ten list of biggest CO2 emitters thanks to their frequent jet use, The Tab found. So far in 2022, Scott has spent 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days, in the air.

Not Very Long Flights

His average flight distance is 7.31 miles, which is about a 10-minute car ride. So far this year, The Tab estimates, Scott’s flights have generated 3,033.3 metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

Kardashian, on the other hand, has generated about 4,268.5 metric tonnes over the course of about 57 flights this year. Her average flight time is significantly higher at almost 85 and a half minutes and an average journey distance of 99.78 miles.

Also on the list are The Voice star Blake Shelton, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Wahlberg, and Alex Rodriguez. It’s no surprise to find these names topping the list of frequent travelers. Thanks to their various business ventures and various home locations, it would probably be more surprising to not see them on this list.

Other Memorable Mentions

In the top three are two other names that you might expect. Jay-Z has taken a whopping 136 flights so far this year alone and no, he’s not touring. That translates to about two weeks in the air and 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 emitted.

Taking the number two spot is former boxer Floyd Mayweather, who takes the most flights out of any celebrity on the list with one of the lowest average flight durations. He’s already taken 177 flights this year, with his average time in the sky coming in at just about 10 minutes. As a result, he’s emitted about 7,076.8 tonnes this year.

Taylor Swift Tops The List

Surprisingly, the number one CO2 emitter is Taylor Swift. She’s produced 8,293.54 tonnes of emissions this year alone thanks to 170 flights, with her average flight lasting about 80 minutes for a total of 22,923 minutes, or almost 16 days, in the air. We suspect flights back and forth from the UK to visit her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have made up a significant portion of those flights since Swift hasn’t been touring this year.

Swift’s camp has responded to backlash over the news of her private jet use, explaining that she often loans or rents her jet out to friends to use. “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her rep said in response to the report, adding, “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Naturally, a single person, or even a group of people, emitting this amount of carbon is troubling. Even at the lower end of this list, the amount of CO2 produced by these celebrities is way more than an average person produces in an entire year.

