Where Was Justin Bieber During Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Usher had a pretty steep lineage of guests that appeared with him on stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas. Some of those people included Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, H.E.R., and Alicia Keys. But one rumored performer’s absence stuck out like a sore thumb. That would be, pop singing sensation Justin Bieber.

And although Justin never hit the stage, he was still there to support. Cameras saw the Canadian native catching the show in a private suite that featured some of the brightest stars in the industry. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Russell Wilson were just a few names in attendance.

Bieber Was Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Many fans were disappointed to not see Justin hit the stage with Usher during the Super Bowl. But E! notes that his absence may not be surprising to some. Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022. It is a condition that occurs when shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. The condition also causes paralysis in your face.

It caused the artist to cancel his tour in 2022.

“Then again, it may not surprise fans that Justin wasn’t a part of the show. After all, the “Intentions” singer has been on a break from performing since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour amidst his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis,” E! wrote.

“However, he recently returned to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, where he sang a medley of hits.”

Justin & Hailey Allegedly Dealing With Marital Issues

In a new report from In Touch, a source revealed shocking news. Bieber and his wife Hailey have allegedly been dealing with some marital issues recently. And the issues have festered to the point that the celebrity couple could be heading toward a divorce.

“Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” the source said.

“Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids, they’ve had a lot of ups and downs.”