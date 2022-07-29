Where Is ‘Chunk’ From ‘The Goonies’ Today? He Looks Totally Different

The Goonies was one of the biggest movies of the ’80s, grossing $125 million worldwide and becoming a cult classic for fans of all ages. Many people remember the character Chunk, but what does the actor look like today?

What Does ‘Chunk’ Look Like Today?

Chunk was played by Jeff Cohen, who had appeared in a handful of TV shows like Tales from the Darkside, Webster, The Facts of Life, and Family Ties before scoring the big role. Fans of The Goonies loved Cohen’s work in the movie, stealing scenes as the rambunctious and hilarious Chunk.

RELATED: Where Is The Original Gerber Baby Now In 2022?

So, what does Cohen look like today? The actor recently made an appearance at an Academy Tribute to Filmmaker Richard Donner, who directed The Goonies. Many were shocked to see that Cohen—a bigger kid—had lost weight, as well as shaved his head. However, Cohen’s wide smile was the same one he sported in the ’80s classic.

Why He Quit Acting: ‘It Was A Forced Retirement’

Cohen doesn’t act anymore, but he has remained in the entertainment industry. He is currently a partner at Cohen Gardner LLP, a law firm that specializes in entertainment law. He recently shared the reason why he stepped back from Hollywood.

“There were basically about four fat kids in town, so every time there was a fat kid role you saw the same people at the audition,” he said in a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail. “It was survival of the fattest. But when I hit puberty, it was a career-ender for me. I was transforming from Chunk to hunk and I couldn’t get roles anymore.”

“It was terrible,” he continued. “My first love was acting, but puberty had other ideas. It was a forced retirement. I didn’t give up acting. Acting gave me up.” While Cohen has pivoted into a more behind-the-scenes role in the entertainment industry, some of his co-stars have gone on to have successful careers in the industry.

‘The Goonies’ Made Stars Out Of These Actors

Sean Astin, who played Mikey, has starred in blockbusters like the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Rudy, 50 First Dates, as well as hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Josh Brolin, who had the role of Mikey’s older brother Brandon, has made his mark on superhero movies. He played Thanos in the Marvel Avengers movies, as well as Cable in Deadpool 2.

While it’s unfortunate that Cohen was pushed out of acting due to forces that were out of his control, fans of The Goonies are glad to see that he’s happy with his new role in the movie industry.

More From Suggest