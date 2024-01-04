Where is Carmen Electra Now?

After nearly 35 years in the entertainment industry, many are wondering what Carmen Electra is up to these days.

Electra, who is wildly known for her role as Lani McKenzie in the action-drama series Baywatch, has appeared in dozens of TV shows over the years. Among the shows are Just Shoot Me!, All That, The Andy Dick Show, King of the Hill, and Punk’d. She also starred in her shortlived reality TV series Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave alongside her ex-husband Dave Navarro.

She’s been a “go-to” actress for various parody films such as Scary Movie, Date Movie, and Disaster Movie. She’s also made an appearance in Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

Before that was her project Book of Fire in 2015. Between 2019 and 2022, she appeared as herself in five TV shows. They are Through the Keyhole, The Last Dance, The Celebrity Dating Game, Hell’s Kitchen, and Domino Masters.

Along with her acting career, Carmen Electra also has done some work in the music industry. She released her self-titled album in February 1993 and released nine songs between 1991 and 2014. When she’s not singing, Electra has danced in music videos for Jay-Z, Mama Taylor, Filter, and The Pussycat Dolls.

Most recently, Carmen Electra reprised her role as Roxanne for Paramount’s Good Burger 2. She is also starring in the upcoming film Rise of the Tarragon. According to IMDb, the film follows two-time Global Elite World martial arts champion, Gabriel Hawkyns, as he enters the tournament that brings the “best of the best” to town. “Will good conquer evil, or will dark forces prevail as we witness the Rise of The Tarragon.”

Edward James Olmos and Marina Mazepa are also starring alongside Electra in the film.

Carmen Electra Once Reflected on Her Acting Career By Declaring She’s Living Her Dream

While speaking to reporters at the 2018 amfAR Gala, Carmen Electra reflected on how her acting career has evolved over the years.

“I would say this; when I was at the School for [Creative and] Performing Arts in Cincinnati and studying there, I had a dream at that time,” she explained. “And this was that dream.”

Although she admitted she went into a “different” direction, she’s happy and loves it. “I’m here, I’m there – I like to do everything. It’s fun for me. I like to be creative and try new things, it’s being fearless. And if I get offered an opportunity that I think is right, I’m going to let go of those fears and try because you never know.”

Carmen Electra then spoke about appearing in the Hulu series Alone, Together. “I’m excited about that, and just now getting back into the music again,” she said. “I started dance music about four or five years ago and now I’m working on it again. So, I have a few gigs coming up that I’m excited about.”