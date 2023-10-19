‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Call Out Pat Sajak for Accepting A Wrong Answer

Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune created quite a buzz on social media as sharp-eared viewers caught a blatant rule violation and quickly took to their keyboards to call out host Pat Sajak for missing it.

The rule-breaking moment occurred during a Wheel of Fortune crossword puzzle with the clue “butter,” where the words following “butter” in common compound words needed to be filled in. Contestant Nadine Cedro from Toms River, New Jersey, was the center of attention during this puzzle.

Nut or Nuts?

As it came time for Cedro to solve the puzzle, Pat Sajak issued his usual reminder to “Say everything, don’t add anything.” With that cue, she proceeded to say, “Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nuts.” To many viewers’ surprise, her answer was accepted, and she was declared the winner of that round. However, the discrepancy became apparent when the puzzle on the board displayed “Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nut,” with the word “nut” in singular form rather than the plural “nuts” she used.

Although it may appear as a minor issue, Pat Sajak, who is hosting his final season, often emphasizes reading the words precisely as they appear on the board. In this case, the contestant’s response deviated from the puzzle’s display, prompting viewers to react and express their observations on social media.

One Wheel of Fortune fan took notice of the situation and even rewound the moment three times to be sure. Another user pointed out that Cedro “definitely said nuts” during her answer.

The incident illuminated the dedication and attention to detail of the show’s loyal viewers, who actively engage in the experience and aren’t shy about calling out any perceived discrepancies or rule violations.

While game show bloopers and rule breaches can be minor and often lead to humorous moments, including former NFL player Rashad Jennings slipping up, they serve as a testament to the passionate fan base and their commitment to the rules and integrity of these popular shows.

Contestant Debra Molle didn’t leave any room for controversy in another recent episode.

Wheel of Fortune has been a long-standing staple of American television, entertaining viewers for decades with its combination of word puzzles, contestants’ skills, and the occasional amusing missteps. The game show’s appeal continues to endure, drawing in viewers for every episode and creating a sense of community and shared excitement.