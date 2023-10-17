‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Vanna White Reveals The Reason Why She Won’t Marry Her Boyfriend Of 12 Years

Vanna White, the beloved hostess of Wheel of Fortune, has been in a loving relationship with her boyfriend, John Donaldson, for over a decade. However, when it comes to marriage, White recently opened up and shared why she doesn’t feel the need to walk down the aisle.

In an interview with People, the iconic game show host emphasized the deep connection she shares with John Donaldson, and how it feels like they are already a married couple, both in heart and spirit. She explained, “I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married.”

Vanna White has a firm belief that the essence of marriage isn’t limited to just a formal ceremony and a legal contract. “Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship,” she continued. In her view, the deep bond they share is what matters most. “You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one,” she stated.

Perfectly Content

The couple, who have been together since 2012, appears to be perfectly content in their long-term, committed relationship. Vanna White shared that the topic of marriage doesn’t come up in their conversations often. However, she hasn’t ruled it out entirely, noting that the future is uncertain, and they are open to any possibilities. “You never know,” she added.

Vanna White attributes the success of their relationship to the fact that she and John Donaldson complement each other exceptionally well. She even goes as far as to describe him as “the male version” of herself. This compatibility and mutual understanding are what have allowed their relationship to thrive.

White mentioned, “We really are very similar. We get along so well. He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.” This sense of freedom to be themselves while also enjoying a deep emotional connection has been instrumental in their journey together.

The couple first crossed paths in 2012, introduced by a mutual friend during one of Vanna White’s barbecues. Ever since, they have been inseparable and have built a loving partnership that has stood the test of time.

Past Flings

Before her relationship with John Donaldson, Vanna White had experienced significant relationships in her life. She was previously married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro, with whom she shares two children, Nicholas and Gigi. The couple divorced in 2002 after a 12-year marriage.

Before her marriage to Santo Pietro, she was engaged to John Gibson, a Playgirl centerfold, in the mid-1980s. Tragically, Gibson died in an airplane crash, putting a tragic end to their engagement.

After her divorce from Santo Pietro, White was engaged to businessman Michael Kaye from 2004 until 2006. However, the relationship eventually came to an end, and the engagement was called off.

White recently shared why she’s staying with Wheel of Fortune despite Pat Sajak retiring after this season.

Vanna White’s love life has been a rollercoaster of experiences, but her enduring relationship with John Donaldson proves that, in the end, it’s all about finding someone who understands and complements you. While marriage might not be in the immediate future for the couple, their 12-year love story is a testament to the strength of their connection.