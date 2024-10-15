‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Mayra Gómez Kemp Dead at 76

Mayra Gómez Kemp, a prolific TV personality and actress who hosted Spain’s version of Wheel of Fortune, has died. Kemp passed away on Sunday, 13 October, following an accident at her home, according to SUR. She was 76.

After her fall earlier this month, she was taken to the hospital. It remains unclear whether her death is connected to the fall she experienced.

In the 1980s, Kemp emerged as a TV pioneer while hosting Un, dos, tres… responda otra vez. Initially a background performer on the quiz show, she returned in 1982 to temporarily replace presenter Kiko Ledgard. However, her role quickly became permanent, and she continued to host the program until 1988.

In the 1990s, she would go on to host La ruleta de la fortuna (Spain’s version of Wheel of Fortune). Kemp also hosted the talk show Simplemente Mayra.

Mayra Gómez Kemp Has Roots in the United States

Kemp’s family fled Cuba following the Castro revolution and settled in Miami during her childhood. While she studied journalism in the U.S., her professional journey truly took off in Spain.

The actress, presenter, and singer began her career in the Trío Acuario before going solo in 1978 with the album Una Dama. She starred in the musical film Donde manda patrón and launched her presenting career on the show 625 líneas, winning the TP de Oro award (an Emmy equivalent presented by Teleprograma magazine) that same year.

Meanwhile, Mayra Gómez Kemp became an inspiration for cancer sufferers around the world.

In October 2009, Kemp announced that she had been diagnosed with tongue cancer in January of that year, which affected her speech after surgery. At first, she couldn’t communicate, but she worked hard with speech therapists and gradually regained her ability to speak, fully recovering a year later.

In February 2012, the cancer returned, this time affecting her throat. After surgery in July, she announced that she had successfully overcome the disease once again.

In 2013, she received the prestigious Iris Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The following year, she published her memoir titled “Y Hasta Aquí Puedo Leer” (And This Is As Far As I Can Read) —the iconic phrase in Spanish that she used to conclude reading clues for contestants on Un, dos, tres… responda otra vez.