‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Losses Out On An Audi Over Technicality

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on winning a new car over a small technicality, with many viewers unsure of what even happened. Charlene Rubush competed on the show, making it to the Bonus Round with $16,500, and was ready to win the brand new Audi.

What Kept Contestant From Winning Car?

While solving a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category, Rubush first guessed, “Choosing the right card.” The last word wasn’t correct, leaving Rubush to guess again. She eventually gave the right answer, “Choosing the right…word,” with a small pause before the last word.

As the buzzer sounded, host Pat Sajak told her, “You know, this one’s tough, because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous. We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Fans Slam Show’s Rule

Many viewers of the show were displeased with this nitpicking, and they took to Twitter to blast the show’s rule. “#WheelofFortune really screwed up tonight! Charlene solved the puzzle!!! She earned that Audi!” one person wrote.

“Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer. ‘I am choosing the right word’ to never watch this show again,” another tweeted. “I’m done! I’m with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up!”

Another wrote, “@WheelofFortune well we had a good run. I won’t watch the show anymore. That lady won the AUDI, she answered the phrase within the timeframe allowed. You have hidden rules, fake show. Ill never watch again (unless she gets the AUDI ANNND the rule changes)”

Other Tiny Technicalities That Anger Viewers

This isn’t the first time viewers have gotten angry over tiny technicalities on the game show. Many contestants have gotten tripped up by the “and” rule on the crossword puzzle challenge that forces them to list the words and only the words, all without using “and” before the final one in the list. Others lose out on cash prizes when they put their answer in the form of a sentence. Even though many were upset that Rubush didn’t get to take home the Audi, she still went home with $16,500 in prize money, plus a nice vacation.