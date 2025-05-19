What’s Next for Six Flags America Site After Shutdown Announcement

Less than a month after it was announced that Six Flags America would officially close after the 2025 season, details about what will happen to the theme park’s site after the shutdown have been released.

According to WUSA 9, Prince George’s County Councilmember Wala Blegay said she is looking to find a redevelopment partner for the soon-to-be vacant 500-acre Six Flags America site.

In a letter, she told residents, “The pressure is on—and I am going on a mission. ”

“Many of you have emphasized that you do not want the site to become just another residential development. I agree,” Blegay wrote. “The focus must be on commercial, entertainment, and economic uses that serve the entire county and region.”

Blegay further shared that she already had some meetings set up for this week. She headed to the International Council of Shopping Centers Conference in Las Vegas, which kicked off over the weekend.

“I’ve had meetings set up even before about Six Flags,” she pointed out. “What we’re trying to see is whether their plans match up with the goal.”

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced plans to close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor earlier this month.

“Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags Entertainment Corporation CEO Richard A. Zimmerman explained.

Six Flags America Closure News Surfaced Days After The Washington Commanders Announced Departure From Prince George’s County

The Six Flags America closure announcement was made just days after the Washington Commanders announced plans to leave Prince George’s County to play in the new stadium in Washington, DC.

Blegay called the Six Flags America closure a “great disappointment.”

“You know, this is coming at the end of hearing about the Commanders,” Blegay said about the theme park’s closure news.

Blegay further explained that she and her fellow councilmembers want to calm people down. “People are so concerned that this is going to turn into a big housing complex,” she said. “It is not zoned for housing. So, we are going to look at economic development as the key here.”

With Six Flags America and the Washington Commanders leaving Prince George’s County, Blegay is aiming to find a new economic driver for the 500-acre site.

“I need to find something that’s going to make up for that,” she added. “That’s what we’re doing right now.”

Six Flags America will officially close for good on Nov. 2.