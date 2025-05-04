beloved-theme-park-to-close-after-2025-season

Beloved Maryland-based theme park, Six Flags America, will close its doors for good following the 2025 season.

Six Flags confirmed the news, stating Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, will cease operations on Nov. 2.

Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman revealed more details about the closure. “As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term plan.”

Zimmerman further noted, “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

Zimmerman also stated that the decision to close the theme park was difficult. “We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests,” he said. Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year.”

Zimmerman then added that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been important to the community. “This final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property.”

The Theme Park Has Approximately 70 Full-Time Associates As It Prepares to Close

Six Flags further reported that the theme park has approximately 70 full-time associates. Severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates.

“The closure of Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s financial results in 2025,” Six Flags further confirmed.

Six Flags operates 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resort properties. All are across 17 states within the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The closure announcement comes just months after Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair.