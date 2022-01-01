What Royals Forbid At Their Weddings: Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie, And More

You can always expect the protocol to be super strict at royal weddings. But you would never guess some of the things that have been banned from these regal events. These weddings are a big deal and everything running smoothly is important, so sometimes certain customs (or even people) have been forbidden because of this.

The Countess Of Wessex And Prince Edward

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 1999. The couple wanted to try and keep their wedding as lowkey as possible. To tie in with their relaxed wedding, Sophie is said to have requested that her guests refrain from wearing hats or headpieces, which are normally customary.

However, some members of the family did go against this suggestion. Princess Anne respected the request in her own way by wearing a small green hair accessory. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth sported a lilac feathered fascinator that tied in with her lace dress, and the Queen Mother wore a full feathered hat.

The Queen And Prince Phillip

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip married in 1947, just two years after the end of World War II, when tensions were still high in Britain following the devastation of the Blitzkrieg. For this wedding, three very important people were forbidden from attending.

Although it wasn’t their choice, the Queen and Prince Philip had to ban Philip’s own sisters from their big day. The Sun reported that the King made the decision to send out the order to decline his three sisters an invitation to the royal wedding. It was nothing personal, more due to war relations as they had all married German princes.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had some firm rules of their own in place for their 2018 nuptials. This included their guests surrendering their phones and cameras in order for the reception to stay completely private and intimate.

In addition, it’s reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also banned guests from bringing presents to the venue. Instead, they asked for charitable donations.

Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie also switched it up when she refused to include a very traditional part of a wedding day. Princess Eugenie ensured that confetti was banned when she married Jack Brooksbank. It is believed that this decision comes from an environmental perspective as some confetti may not be biodegradable.

The royals do not play around when it comes to their big day. Whether it has to be rejecting traditional customs or family members, they’ll do it if it ensures that everything goes according to plan.