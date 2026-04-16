The McDonald’s HUNTRIX Meal, Explained

McDonald’s is showing the industry “How It’s Done” with a huge crossover with KPop Demon Hunters. The new HUNTRIX Meal is out, and the reviews are already pouring in.

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The HUNTRIX Meal comes straight from a collaboration between McDonald’s and Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters. The promotion centers on two fictional K-pop groups from the film, with HUNTRIX getting its own branded combo. The rollout began in 2026 as part of a broader themed menu that also includes a rival “Saja Boys” meal.

This time-limited meal also plays a part in McDonald’s new trading cards collectibles, with each meal offering a KPop Demon Hunters trading card pack.

At its core, the HUNTRIX Meal sticks to a classic formula, containing a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box, fries, and a drink. But McDonald’s layers in new, Korean-inspired elements to set it apart.

The biggest change is the flavoring for the fries. The “Ramyeon McShaker Fries” come with a seasoning packet blending soy, garlic, sesame, and spice. The meal also comes with two new sauces, Hunter Sauce and Demon Sauce.

The Hunter Sauce is a blend of “chili, garlic and pepper,” and the Demon Sauce is “a purple hot mustard sauce with hints of bold heat and tang.”

The Reviews Are In, And It’s A Hit

Fans of the fast food joint and the movie have posted their reviews online, and it turns out the unique elements of the meal are worth trying.

One user described the meal as “overall super satisfying and filling,” despite not being a general fan of Korean-inspired flavours.

Another user described the fries as the best part, writing, “The fries were the best part, delicious. Tested like chicken ramen seasoning. The sauces were both pretty good too.”

One more warned that the flavoring packet may overwhelm some people with its strong flavor. So it may be wise to “use half the pack or so instead of the whole thing.”

All in all, it does look like McDonald’s has really gone all-out for the KPop Demon Hunters meals. With new sauces alongside the shaker fries, this is an upgrade from their usual time-limited crossover meals.