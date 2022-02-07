The ‘Russian Manicure’ Is A Controversial Technique That Lasts Longer Than Gel

While duck nails and coffin nails have had their moment, a new manicure trend has taken over TikTok. This sleek, polished, and glassy-looking nail trend is likely littered all over your social media feeds. It’s called a Russian Manicure, and it’s the newest TikTok trend that’s taken off. However, it’s caused some controversy and has some experts worried.

What Is A Russian Manicure?

Thousands of nail artists have become TikTok creators to have their work displayed to the world. However, Nail Mart USA is one of the most popular nail artists on the platform. She has 1.2 million followers and is well versed in all things Russian manicure.

The sleek, Instagram-worthy Russian manicure is unique because of a few things. To start, according to Nail Mart USA, it’s a dry technique. This means no soaking your nails in water like you would expect at a typical manicure. Also, the cuticle work is precise and requires special tools.

According to her tutorial, her tools go through a three-phase disinfection and sterilization process. Plus, she said the same technique used to apply the gel polish can help the manicure last up to a month.

The polish is applied close to the cuticle which helps avoid an “outgrown look.” But the precise work takes a while. She stated that a Russian Manicure can take up to 2-3 hours to complete. And that’s just with a regular color.

Why Is This Technique Controversial?

As she explained in the “cuticle controversy” video, there’s a lot of confusion from the general public about the terminology of the nail. She explained that the cuticle is actually the dry skin that is exposed when the proximal folds of the eponychium (the skin many people refer to as “the cuticle”) are pushed back. Different state boards have restrictions on whether or not the eponychium folds can be clipped off during a manicure. This is a part of the manicure that could cause harm but gives the manicure its signature look.

There is a possibility of infection, allergic reaction, and damage to the nail and nail bed because of the tools used and the invasive nature of the manicure. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, your best bet is to leave your cuticles alone. “Cuticles protect the nail root, so it’s important to avoid cutting your cuticles or pushing them back. When you trim or cut your cuticles, it’s easier for bacteria and other germs to get inside your body and cause an infection. If you get a nail infection, it can sometimes take a long time to clear.”

While the Russian Manicure is gaining popularity it is likely best to steer clear of the trend. You could save yourself a lot of time, pain, and money.

