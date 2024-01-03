What is Rita Ora’s Net Worth?

More than 15 years after she auditioned for Eurovision: Your Country Needs You on BBC, Rita Ora’s exciting music career has been going strong. It’s no surprise that her net worth is significant.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ora’s net worth is now $30 million. The website dubs her as one of the most successful solo female singers to come out of the UK. She was born in November 1990 in Pristina, Yugoslavia. She and her family then moved to London, England just months later.

Although she earned a spot in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009, Rita Ora ended up withdrawing from the competition. The website noted her reasoning for withdrawing is that she felt the competition would “hinder” her rather than help her. She then signed with Roc Nation and started working on her solo album, ORA. Two years later, she hit the music scene with her track Hot Right Now by DJ Fresh.

Since launching her music career, Rita Ora has made three studio albums, 2 EPs, 27 singles, and 7 featured singles. Among her biggest hits are Anywhere, Radioactive, and I Will Never Let You Down.

Rita Ora Admits She ‘Lost A Lot of Confidence’ During the ‘Low’ Period of Her Music Career

During an appearance at Billboard News studio this past spring, Rita Ora spoke about her music career struggles over the years.

“I spent such a long time fighting to be heard over the course of my experience being in the industry,” she explained. “That I guess I lost a lot of confidence and a lot of hope, fell really low. And I guess when you’re at your lowest point, you can make a choice. You either kind of get back up and keep going, or you just let it consume you. And I did that. I got up.”

Rita Ora also spoke about deciding to do The Voice in Australia. That was when she met the filmmaker and her now husband, Taika Waititi. “Meeting Taika, who is my husband, I definitely never felt that before,” she said. “And so I just wrote it all down and I thought, ‘Okay, I think it’s time to make some music again.’ And here we are.”

In regards to working with Sharon Stone for the music video for her song You Only Love Me, Rita Ora added that it was a crazy experience. “I met her at an event, and we just clicked. And she was really wise, and she actually was so, so welcoming and warm. I don’t know – I guess I just asked her.”