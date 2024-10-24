Menendez Brothers Possibly Eligible for Immediate Parole Pending Resentencing Decision

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended the Menendez brothers be resentenced. Depending on the outcome of the resentencing, the siblings could be eligible for immediate parole.

Gascón announced on Thursday, October 24 during a press conference that he will file a motion that the brothers’ life sentence be lifted.

Menendez Brothers Possibly Eligible for Immediate Parole After Resentencing

“What that means in this particular case is that we’re going to recommend to the court that the life without the possibility of parole be removed,” Gascón stated to the media. “And that they will be sentenced for murder. Which, because there are two murders involved, that will be 50 years to life.”

“However, Because of their age under the law. Since they were under 26 years of age at the time that this crime occurred. They will be eligible for parole immediately,” he continued.

“There are people in the office that strongly believe that the Menendez brothers should stay in prison the rest of their lives. And they do not believe that they were molested,” Gascón stated. “There are people in the office that strongly believe that they should be released immediately. And that they were, in fact, molested.”

No further details about the Menendez brothers’ case or their resentencing are available at this time.