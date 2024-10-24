Diddy Accused of Drugging Trainer, Passing His ‘Body Around Like a Party Favor’ at A-List Event

As his legal woes continue to pile up, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is hit with another lawsuit, this time he’s being accused of drugging a personal trainer.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the lawsuit was filed on Sunday, Oct. 20. The alleged personal trainer, known as John Doe, claimed that Diddy and others had “drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted” him during an award show afterparty.

The A-list celebrity event occurred at Diddy’s Los Angeles property in June 2022. The trainer also alleged that he had met Combs through a client of his who is a fashion designer. They had shown the disgraced rapper the trainer’s workout videos.

Impressed by the personal trainer’s videos, Diddy allegedly invited the alleged victim to the “exclusive awards show afterparty” being held at his $40 million Los Angeles mansion.

Upon arriving at Diddy’s home, the victim was prompted to sign a nondisclosure agreement. He was then told to drink tequila soda with a cranberry juice mixer.

“Eventually, a business associate of Combs guided [the] plaintiff from a large room illuminated with red lights into a smaller room,” the legal documents read. “There Plaintiff observed approximately a dozen individuals, including several well-known figures, who were engaging in group-sex activities.”

The personal trainer claimed in his lawsuit that he started to “feel disoriented, dizzy, and weak” after drinking the beverage. He then realized he had been drugged.

“At this moment of realizing his significant impairment, Combs approached Plaintiff, removed his pants, and began performing non-consensual oral sex onto him,” the lawsuit alleged.

Diddy then instructed the drugged personal trainer to “perform oral sex on another celebrity in the room.” Described as “Celebrity A” in the documents, the personal trainer stated they then “spit in his mouth.”

The Personal Trainer is Being Represented By Tony Buzbee

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the personal trainer, stated in the documents, “While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and woman. [The] plaintiff’s physical disposition made it impossible for him to reject their advances or otherwise control his body.”

Buzbee then shared, “These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment.”

The lawsuit documents also had a photo of the alleged container that was used by Diddy or his crew to place depressant drug gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) into alcoholic beverage.

Diddy’s rep quickly responded to the latest lawsuit. “The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth,” the rep stated. “As is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number.”

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt,” the rep continued. “Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.”

“In court, the truth will prevail,” the rep added. “That Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Buzbee vowed to represent dozens of Diddy’s alleged victims earlier this month.

Diddy is currently behind bars following his arrest last month. He has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled to start in May 2025.





