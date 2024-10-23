‘Tarzan’ Star Ron Ely Dies at 86

Ron Ely has died. The actor, best known for starring in titular role on the TV show Tarzan, was 86.

Ron’s daughter, Kiki Ely, confirmed the sad news on Instagram. In a statement to TMZ, Kiki revealed that her dad died on Sept. 29. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his death, she said.

In her Instagram post, Kiki remembered her late dad as “one of the greatest men” the world has ever known.

“My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader,” she wrote. “He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him.”

Kiki wrote that being Ron’s daughter was “a heaven sent honor.”

“To me, he hung the moon,” she wrote. “My father was my world – and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect – the respect he so deserved.”

Ron Ely’s Daughter Praises Her Dad’s ‘Perseverance’ Throughout Life

Next, Kiki wrote about her dad’s life story, classifying it as one of “relentless perseverance, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved.”

“It was also a story of joy and love – something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing,” she wrote. “Once you knew my father’s love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place.”

Kiki added that, as she struggles to pick “up the pieces” of her heart, she takes comfort in knowing that her dad “is with my momma and my brother.”

In 2019, Cameron Ely stabbed his mom, Valerie Lundeen, to death. Police officers fatally shot Cameron at the scene.

“It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it’s etched into my soul,” Kiki concluded of late family members. “I will proudly carry all of my favorite pieces of them – lovingly cemented into my heart – until we all meet again.”

After his breakout TV role with Tarzan in the ’60s, Ely went on to appear on series such as The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Superboy, and L.A. Law. His most recent acting credit in the 2014 TV movie Expecting Amish.

In addition to Kiki, Ron is survived by his daughter, Kaitland.