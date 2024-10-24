brothers-killed-in-murder-suicide-while-protecting-neighbor-and-children-from-her-violent-boyfriend

Two brothers were shot and killed outside their Texas home while trying to protect their neighbor from her boyfriend, who then shot himself.

Last Friday night, Edward and Luis Lopez-Robles were in their home in Houston when their neighbor, along with her two teenage sons, rushed over seeking help after a domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend, Carlos Guerra, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office per Fox 26.

The woman and her sons entered the brothers’ home, followed shortly by Guerra. He reportedly knocked on their door to confront the mother, who has not been publicly identified. Edward, 50, and Luis, 31, stepped outside to intervene and keep Guerra away from her.

According to the police, the suspect opened fire immediately, killing both men. A third brother then rushed outside with his own pistol to assist his fallen siblings. Following a shootout with this brother, Guerra retreated into his home. He ultimately took his own life there, per the sheriff.

The Neighbor and Her Children Were Unharmed in the Shocking Murder-Suicide

The woman, her children, and the third Lopez-Robles brother were unharmed in the incident. All four survivors reportedly cooperated fully with Harris County officials.

The sheriff’s office revealed that a call had been made from the suspect’s home regarding a family violence incident just days prior to the fatal shooting. However, police did not provide further details about the nature of the call.

Meanwhile, locals are weighing in on the senseless violence.

Neighbor Alberto Hernandez told Fox 26 he was shocked by the gruesome incident in his community. He also told the outlet he mourned the loss of his two neighbors.

“I saw the bodies lying on the ground,” Hernandez told the outlet.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” he admitted. “It was 3 in the morning, and their bodies were still lying on the ground.”

“I’m in shock because I never saw something like that before,” Julio Franco, another neighbor, told Fox 26.

“I parked, and I heard them, and I was like, okay I need to rush and go inside my house,” Dulce Torres recalled. “Then I was cooking for my kids, and I was gonna come outside to throw something outside, and I heard them again, and I was talking to my friends, and they said ‘no just stay inside.’”

“They were super close,” he added.