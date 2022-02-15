Meet Pearlcore: The Latest Pearl Trend That Is Anything But Understated

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

All kinds of crazy 1990s fashion trends have made comebacks in recent months, which makes me so glad I held on to my favorite pair of boot cut, two-tone jeans from college. Now, I just need to lose a “few” pounds to fit into them.

There’s also been a renaissance for everything from claw clips to graphic tees to platform shoes to dress-over-pants ensembles. I always joke about how I’m still living in 1998, thanks to my pop culture choices. But wow, I think the whole fashion world has joined me on my quest to hold onto that time period as long as possible.

In 2022, however, the trend of the year according to Pinterest is pulling inspiration from grandma’s closet and a timeless jewel. We’re talking about pearlcore.

The Basics Of Pearlcore

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

I know you’re probably asking, “What the heck is pearlcore?” And, that’s a legitimate question. The world of fashion has changed, and the days of staple closet pieces or “it” items are apparently gone.

Instead, the wardrobes of 2022 are all about aesthetics with a theme. There’s cottagecore, dark academia, and fairycore. And now, we can add pearlcore to the list. Pearlcore is the name for the rising trend of incorporating pearly or iridescent accents into your daily wardrobe.

But it’s not just about fashion, it’s a whole lifestyle. Pearlcore encompasses adding those accents to your home decor and other areas of your life. The idea is to have an overarching theme in your closet and your living space that speaks to your personal taste.

It’s a whole mood. And pearls are the new must-have closet staple.

Coco Chanel Approved

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pearls are oceanic jewels with a rich history. For centuries, they were associated with royalty, aristocrats, and the social elite.

The jewel was long considered to be rare and valuable. But all of that changed when designer Paul Poiret created faux pearls. Then, Coco Chanel gave her stamp of approval for fake pearls as costume jewelry, which made them an acceptable part of an everyday wardrobe.

While pearls have been a fashion mainstay for decades now, they are coming back in force in 2022. Making a splash in Spring/Summer 2022 collections from major designers, including Chanel, Tom Ford, and Valentina, pearls are proving they’re not just a dainty fashion piece for your grandma, but can be quite the fashion statement.

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

It is also all over the red carpet. Major celebs from Claudia Schieffer to Harry Styles have been seen rocking the pearl look. But embracing the trend of pearlcore doesn’t mean you have to wear a dress cover in head-to-toe pearls (unless that’s your thing!). From subtle to over-the-top, pearlcore can work for any style.

Pearlcore Fashion Ideas

From tops to jewelry to bags, adding pearl details to your look is simple. Choose one item to be your statement piece for a more subdued look, or mix and match items to really embrace the pearlcore vibe.

If you’re looking to make a splash, this statement-making denim jacket from Kedera features a distressed, ’90s wash with a bedazzled array of pearls covering the shoulders and upper back. The juxtaposition of the style elements makes it causal yet dressy piece, perfect for weekend shopping trips or drinks with the girls.

For a more subtle look, we love this causal off-the-shoulder sweater from Sheln. Plain white pearls dot the front of the shirt, giving off a polka-dot vibe. Pair the top with a pair of jeans for the perfect weekend look, or dress it up with some leather leggings and tall boots for a scene-stealing going-out ensemble.

Perfect for winter, this cozy sweater from Blooming Jelly instantly looks more polished thanks to the pearl decor along the sleeves. Featuring various sizes of pearls, this versatile look will easily become your new cold-weather staple that takes the guesswork out of fashion.

If you’re looking to accessorize with pearls, this statement-making crossbody from Hogoo is definitely the way to go. Featuring a pearl clutch with a pearl strap, this small going-out bag can work from dinners to dancing to your next wedding party.

Another great option to easily add pearls to your look is with a bold pearl necklace, like this gorgeous option from Ross-Simons. Three layers of graduated-sized pearls make this piece an elegant showstopper, and it can easily go from the office to your next dinner party.

Of course, if you have that vintage piece from grandma, now is the time to break it out of the jewelry box and give it some much-needed love. Pearls are the perfect way to instantly dress up any outfit, from a simple t-shirt to a gala-worthy dress. No matter how you choose to rock it, pearls are back to show that can bold, beautiful, and fierce.

