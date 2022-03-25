Why LMFAO Disappeared From The Music Industry And Where They Are Now

If you didn’t spend the 2010s under a soundproofed rock, you’ve heard LMFAO’s music. For better or worse, this uncle-nephew duo was the soundtrack to a time gone by. If you’re like the rest of us, you’re probably wondering why “party rock” is no longer “in the house” like it once was. So, what happened to LMFAO?

LMFAO Created Some Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 2010s

LMFAO was an EDM duo composed of RedFoo and his nephew SkyBlu (aka Stefan and Skyler Gordy). According to RedFoo, the name was inspired by their grandmother’s response to their first name choice. He told NPR, “We were on instant messenger, and we asked her, ‘What do you think of our new name, Sexy Dudes?’ And she simply replied, ‘LMFAO. Are you serious?”

The family ties don’t stop there. RedFoo’s father and Sky Blu’s grandfather is Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records.

Since music clearly runs in their genes, it’s no wonder these two decided to make their art a family affair. The songs they created were brash, loud, and unapologetic. Despite the name of their sophomore album —“Sorry for Party Rocking”—they were most certainly not sorry, and soon enough, the rest of the world began “party rocking” along with them.

In 2011, “Party Rock Anthem” reached #1 not only in the U.S., but also in Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, New Zealand, and Switzerland. And, if that wasn’t enough party rocking, the single also reached the top five in Italy and Norway. It sold 9.7 million copies worldwide.

The duo wasn’t just a one-hit-wonder either. They also released major hits like “Shots,” “I’m in Miami B*tch,” and “Sexy and I Know It.” A time capsule of the 2010s would almost certainly play their infectious hooks and thumping bass as it opened. Not only were folks all over the world listening to them, but they also provided the theme songs for quintessential 2010s shows like Jersey Shore and KUWTK spin-off, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.

They Went On Hiatus In 2012

Despite their monopoly on mainstream party music, LMFAO was gone just as quickly as they appeared. In 2012, they hinted at a breakup. “I feel like we’ve been doing this for so long, five or six years,” Redfoo said at the time. “And we’re kind of like saying, well, let’s just do what’s natural and just kind of explore that, instead of like forcing it all the time.”

However, they did some subsequent backpedaling. ​​”Well, you know, first of all, we’re not breaking up… I know that for sure,” they told MTV News. “We’re family and stuff, so it’s always love … It’s interesting because somebody will say one thing [and] it’s just like high school, then all of a sudden [it’s], ‘They’re breaking up. They’re fighting.'”

Still, as of 2022, we haven’t heard new music from LMFAO since.

Despite the duo’s insistence that there was no bad blood between them, in 2016, SkyBlu made a Facebook post that implied otherwise. The post was directed at his uncle/ex-bandmate and read: “The way you belittle people and your crazy power trips was some of the main reasons our relationship as family and partnership has greatly suffered. Unlike you, I didn’t take the LMFAO brand for myself. Your whole vibe and style since our last show together is completely a half-ass version of LMFAO.”

What RedFoo And SkyBlu Are Doing Now

(Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

As of 2022, there has been no mention of an LMFAO reunion. In May 2016, RedFoo released his debut solo album, Party Rock Mansion. He later joined (and was the first celebrity eliminated) on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

As for SkyBly, he seems to have adopted a new persona and now goes by the name FxckYeah. He’s released two solo albums: Rebel Music in 2013 and Fxck Yeah: Chaos To Consciousness in 2016. His first solo single, “Pop Bottles” hit No. 25 on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart in 2013, however, his music hasn’t gained much popularity since then.

Despite some obvious tension between the two, they are still active on social media and follow each other. So, while the duo remains on hiatus, a reunion may not be completely out of the question in the future.