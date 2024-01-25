Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling Amid Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscars Snub

Quick to stand up for her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes took to Instagram to support him following his recent Barbie Oscar nomination.

In her social media post, Mendes shared a snapshot of Rolling Stones’ 2022 piece, Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’

Eva Mendes gushed about Gosling and said she was so proud of her man. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to the Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Gosling’s Barbie co-star America Ferrera posted nothing but praise for him in the comment section. “He is brilliant as Ken! Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We’re so lucky it was him and I’m so grateful for the way he showed up with his stardom,” she declared. “And continues to show up to support all the women in the process!!”

Ferrera also described Gosling as a class act and insanely deserving and talented.

For his role as Ken, the Barbie star earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Ryan Gosling Voiced His Frustration Over Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs

Eva Mendes’ appreciative social media post comes just after Ryan Gosling released a statement about his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and the film’s director Greta Gerwig getting snubbed by the Oscars.

“There is no Ken with Barbie,” he explained in a statement. “And there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

Ryan Gosling described Gerwig and Robbie as the two people most responsible for the “history-making, globally-celebrated” film. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling then said that against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made everyone laugh and they broke everyone’s hearts. “They pushed the culture and they made history,” he continued. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling said that he is extremely honored to be recognized by the Academy alongside “such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

“I never thought I’d be saying this,” he added. “But I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

He also congratulated Ferrera for being nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Barbie scored a total of eight Oscar nominations.