What Happened to David Copperfield, the Magician Who Made the Statue of Liberty Disappear?

More than 40 years after he made the Statue of Liberty disappear, many have wondered what world-renowned magician, David Copperfield has been up to.

In an Oct. 2023 interview with Today, Copperfield spoke about his new big magic trick – to make the moon disappear. “It’s taken 30 years of work,” he explained. “That’s literally 30 years of our lives to develop it.”

David Copperfield is also collaborating with “Save the Children” to make this trick a reality. “if one person can make the moon disappear from the sky, imagine how together we can make poverty and hunger and danger disappear for our children on Earth.”

Copperfield further pointed out that the event’s rehearsals have gone very well. “In fact, I’ve been testing them the past few months,” he shared. “And people have reported seeing strange things in the sky at night, all around the country.”

The event is scheduled to take place in Feb. 2024. Meanwhile, David Copperfield hopes that someone will be able to capture the experience on video. “So, if anybody [at] home sees anything weird up in the sky, please let me know by tagging me on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook.”

Copperfield then added that some people will have a chance of seeing his disappearing moon act in real-time. “We’re going to have a contest for people to actually win a chance to see the moon vanish live and in person,” he explained. “And we’ll reveal more about that over the next few months on my socials.”

Along with the Statue of Liberty and the moon’s disappearance, David Copperfield has done other interesting illusions over the years. This includes the Learjet disappearance, his levitating over the Grand Canyon, and his walking through the Great Wall of China.

David Copperfield Is Among Those Listed on Jeffrey Epstein’s List

Following the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, it was reported that David Copperfield is among those listed in the documents.

In her 2016 deposition, obtained by PEOPLE, Epstein’s alleged victim, Johanna Sjoberg stated she had dinner with David Copperfield. The event took place at Epstein’s home. “Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there,” she explained. “And if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him.”

Sjoberg said that during the dinner, Copperfield performed some magic tricks. When asked if the magician was involved in Epstein’s inner circle, Sjoberg said that he had a conversation with her about it. “[He] questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” she explained.”

However, when asked if Copperfield said if the girls were teenagers or anything along those lines, Sjoberg answered, “He did not.”

PEOPLE stated that Copperfield as well as Michael Jackson are listed in the documents. Neither of them is being accused of misconduct.