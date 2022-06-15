What Happened To Seann William Scott? Why You Rarely See Him In Movies Anymore

Back in the early aughts, Sean William Scott was one of the hottest young actors on the Hollywood scene. He shot to fame in 1999 for his portrayal of Steve Stifler in the movie American Pie and its sequels, and continued to land roles in popular comedies such as Old School, Road Trip, and Dude, Where’s My Car? But as the second decade of the 2000s wore on, the Minnesota native started appearing in fewer and fewer films. So what happened to Seann William Scott? Here’s a look at where the actor is now.

Scott Found Success Early On In His Career

Born in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, in 1976, Seann William Scott made his professional acting debut in 1996 on a sitcom called Unhappily Ever After. After landing a few more minor TV roles, he got his big break when he was cast in the 1999 coming-of-age comedy, American Pie. The movie, which also starred up-and-coming actors like Jason Biggs, Tara Reid, Allison Hannigan, and Natasha Lyonne, was a huge box office hit and made stars of the entire cast.

Scott says he’s forever grateful that he got cast in American Pie and credits the film with launching his career. “I just got so lucky,” the actor said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was just always hoping that I could be in movies, I never thought about playing a character that people would remember. So, for me, it was like a dream come true. I never get frustrated when people bring it up to me. That was the most fun character you could ever play in a comedy, why would I ever get frustrated with that? I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for that movie and that character, so I love it.”

Scott planted a kiss on his “Best Kiss” award for his role in “American Pie” at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Following the release of American Pie, Scott appeared in a number of successful comedies, including Road Trip, Dude, Where’s My Car? and Old School. He was also in the popular 2000 thriller Final Destination and reprised his role as Steve Stifler in 2001’s American Pie 2, 2003’s American Wedding, and 2012’s American Reunion.

Films Outside Of ‘American Pie’ Weren’t As Successful

Despite his initial success, Scott’s career hit a down-turn after he appeared in a string of box office bombs. His first starring role was in the 2003 superhero film Bulletproof Monk, which was a big box office disappointment. In 2005, he appeared alongside Jessica Simpson in The Dukes of Hazzard, which was panned by critics. Some of the other forgettable films he appeared in through the late 2000s and early 2010s include The Rundown, The Promotion, Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, Mr. Woodcock, and Movie 43.

Scott did provide the voice for Crash in lce Age: The Meltdown and its three successful sequels, but because they were animated films, the movies didn’t do much to keep his face in the spotlight.

He Doesn’t Get As Many Job Offers As He Used To

Scott has appeared in just five movies since 2015 and admits that he doesn’t land roles like he used to. He blames it, in part, on the fact that raunchy teen comedies are not as popular as they were in the late 1990s and early 2000s. “In the beginning of my career, they were making way more comedies, there was a real appetite for comedy,” Scott said in a 2017 interview with Yahoo Movies. “[Recently] there have been a lot of really good comedies that have come out, but they’re just not doing [well] at the box office. They’re not making as many as they did at the beginning [of my career].”

The Evolution actor also reveals that he never really reached a level of stardom that had him inundated with movie roles, even during the height of American Pie’s success. “I’m not a guy who’s ever had tons of offers,” he explained to Yahoo Movies. “I’ve always had to fight for an opportunity.” Plus, he says he’s picky about the parts he chooses to take on. “Sometimes you go, OK, there’s a lot of potential for this to be good. I just have to go in and try to do the best that I can.’ And that’s all you do. But I also don’t want to do a bunch of movies that I know are gonna suck.”

What’s He Doing Now?

While he may no longer be a fixture at the box office, Scott has been busy working on projects for TV. He appeared in the third season of the Fox series Lethal Weapon from 2018 until 2019 and currently has a leading role on the Fox sitcom Welcome to Flatch.

As far as romance goes, the Role Models actor likes to keep his personal life to himself. But we do know he’s married to Olivia Korenberg, an interior designer based out of Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2019.