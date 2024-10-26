Liam Neeson Says He’s ‘Madly in Love’ With Pamela Anderson in New Interview

Liam Neeson recently lavished praise on his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, declaring he’s “madly in love” with the Baywatch beauty.

Videos by Suggest

The gruff 72-year-old Batman Begins star is taking a comedic turn in a reboot of the Naked Gun cop movie spoof franchise alongside Anderson, 57. It seems Neeson was quite… taken… by Pamela.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson told People. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

In his November cover interview with People, Liam Neeson revealed he fell “madly in love with” Pamela Anderson after working together on ‘The Naked Gun’ earlier this year. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage)

Neeson was also… taken… by Anderson’s laid demeanor, adding she didn’t have a “huge ego.”

“She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with,” Neeson recalled. “She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

“I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you,” he added.

Pamela Anderson Also Gushed About Liam Neeson

Meanwhile, Anderson expressed nothing but admiration for her co-star, referring to him as “the perfect gentleman.”

“He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness, and depth of experience,” Anderson told the outlet. “It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

Pamela Anderson also praised her ‘Naked Gun’ co-star Liam Neeson. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Anderson also hinted that the chivalrous Neeson might be the last of a dying breed.

“[He] wrapped his coat around me when I was cold,” she said of her co-star.

Anderson also says Neeson, who’s filling in for the impossibly hilarious Leslie Nielsen from the original Naked Gun series, has some serious comedic chops.

“It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together,” she gushed about Neeson.

However, Neeson’s affection for Anderson seems to be strictly platonic. Recently, People published an interview in which the veteran actor stated that he has moved on from dating. “I’m past all that,” he told the outlet.

Liam Neeson was married to Natasha Richardson, who sadly passed away in 2009 after a skiing accident. (MAX NASH/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her tragic passing in a skiing accident in 2009. Following that, he was in a two-year relationship with public relations executive Freya St. Johnston. Since then, he has not been publicly linked to anyone.