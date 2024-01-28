What Happened to Renée Zellweger? Where the ‘Bridget Jones’ Star is Now

More than 20 years after her hit film Bridget Jones’s Diary threw her into the public spotlight, here is what Renée Zellweger is up to now.

Although her career took off after Bridget Jones’s Diary made its theatrical debut, Zellweger had other notable roles before the performance. She had minor roles in films such as Dazed and Confused and Reality Bites before her first starring role in The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre as the film’s main protagonist, Jenny.

Renée Zellweger went on to star in Jerry Maguire, One True Thing, and Nurse Betty before landing the leading role in Bridget Jones’s Diary. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for that role as well as her role in Chicago, which premiered one year after Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Following the success of the first film, the Bridget Jones’s Diary franchise added two successful sequels. They are Bridge Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Throughout her career, Renée Zellweger has received a total of 115 award nominations. She has won 55 of them, including two Oscars. Other films she has been involved in are Leatherheads, Cinderella Man, Appaloosa, and New in Town.

She’s currently working on The Back Nine. According to IMDb, the film follows golfer Casey Jones as she returns to the sport while her marriage is falling apart.

Renée Zellweger’s Marriage, Divorce, and Romance Now

A few years after her rise to fame, Renée Zellweger married county music superstar Kenny Chesney. However, the union was very short. The couple called it quits four months after exchanging vows.

In a 2016 interview, Zellweger told The Advocate she forgot about the gay rumors that were circulating after she and Chesney ended their marriage due to fraud. She stated the rumors were unfair to them as a couple as well as to Chesney.

“That made me sad,” she explained. “It made me sad that somehow people were using that as a way to be cruel and calling someone gay as a pejorative, which has fateful consequences. Of course, there’s a bigger-picture problem of why anyone had to make up a story at all.”

Renée Zellweger also told PEOPLE that the term “fraud” is listed in the annulment documents as simply being legal language. It is not a reflection of Chesney’s character. “I would personally be very grateful for your support in refraining from drawing derogatory, hurtful, sensationalized or untrue conclusions.”

Following her divorce from Kenny Chesney, Zellweger dated Bradley Cooper. The former couple met on the set of Case 39 in 2006 and started dating in 2009. They called it quits in 2011. Now, Renée Zellweger dating English television presenter Ant Anstead and has been since 2021. They met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride.