‘We’re Having Another Girl’: Rockstar and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

The frontman of a hardcore rock band just announced his softest new project yet: he and his wife are expecting another baby.

Videos by Suggest

Dayseeker’s Rory Rodriguez took to Instagram to share the news with fans, posting photos of his daughter, Hazel, holding up a sonogram. In the adorable shots, Hazel wore a salmon-colored sweater that read “Big Sister.”

“Very excited to announce that Hazel is going to be a big sister,” the rockstar and his wife, Alyssa Ortiz, began in the caption to their joint post. “Alyssa and I both grew up really close with our siblings, and we’re so happy Hazel will get to experience that same bond, too.

The “Creature in the Black Night” singer also didn’t leave fans in suspense. He revealed the gender and due date of his upcoming baby.

“We’re having another girl, and she’s due in August,” he bluntly concluded.

Dayseeker Fans Congratulate Rory Rodriguez on His Upcoming Baby

Of course, the rockstar’s many adoring fans took to the comments to congratulate him and his wife on the big baby news.

“Ahhhhh, I’m so happy to hear this !! Congrats to you all. Dadseeker intensifies,” one top comment read, playing on the rocker’s band name. “Born to be a girl dad 🩷 congrats to you and the fam!” another onlooker wrote. “That’s awesome!!! 🥰 So happy for the three of you !!! Can’t wait to see Hazel with her little Sister!!! 😍 Congratulations, guys!!!” a third Instagram denizen added.

Rockstar and proud girl daddy Rory Rodríguez. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Dayseeker kicks off their month-long “The Pale Moonlight Tour” in May.

The tour begins on May 1st in Huntington, NY, and continues through the East Coast and Midwest, with stops in Wallingford, CT; Sayreville, NJ; Allentown, PA; and Buffalo, NY. From there, the band heads to Grand Rapids, MI; Green Bay, WI; Des Moines, IA; Oklahoma City, OK; Columbus, OH; St. Louis, MO; and Kansas City, MO. The tour then moves into Canada for shows in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver before concluding in the U.S. with final performances in Spokane, WA, and Wheatland, CA, on May 28th.