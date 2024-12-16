Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance Following Claims She’s ‘Permanently Incapacitated’

Weeks after it was revealed that Wendy Williams was “permanently incapacitated,” the former daytime talk show host was spotted making a rare public appearance at a Florida restaurant over the weekend.

Blogger Antoine Edwards took to Instagram to share a video showing Williams all-smiles while she was in the back seat of a black SUV outside the Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 15.

In the video, a woman asks, “How you doin’, Wendy Williams?” before declaring, “You look good!”

Edwards pointed out that Williams was with her nephew, Travis Finnie, while out and about in Fort Lauderdale.

Last month, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, revealed in court documents that the longtime TV personality had been “afflicted by early onset dementia,” leaving her both “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

Morrissey is in a legal battle with the creators of the Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries. She initially filed the lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company, A+E Networks, to stop the docuseries from premiering.

However, the docuseries was released earlier this year. It followed Williams as she faced several struggles in her personal life.

Shortly after the docuseries’ production ended, Williams’ team revealed she had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

Williams had allegedly shown symptoms of the disease while filming the docuseries. Morrissey claimed that the former talk show host had only received $82,000 for her participation in the four-episode event.

A+E Networks has continuously maintained its innocence, calling out Morrissey for failing to “protect” Williams. The network also accused Morrissey of allowing the TV personality to be filmed “without checking in on her.”

Wendy Williams’ Fans React to Her Rare Public Appearance

Just after the video of Williams’ rare public appearance was posted, her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Many of Williams’ fans commented that the TV personality seemed to be acting normal.

“She doesn’t look or sound ‘permanently incapacitated,’” one fan commented. “Something is super off with this whole mess.”

“She doesn’t look or sound permanently incapacitated,” a fellow fan claimed. “That’s crazy to wish that on her. That is heartbreaking for her fans.”

Another fan accused the media of being wrong about the news concerning Williams’ health and well-being.

“I’m confused!” the fan declared. “The news media is never correct.”

Meanwhile, commenters continued to post how they hope Williams is being cared for.

“Don’t believe the hype. Continue keeping her in prayer,” a commenter added.