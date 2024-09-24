Wendy Williams Called Out Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Behavior Nearly a Decade Before His Trafficking Arrest

Years before Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for alleged sex and abuse crimes, Wendy Williams had called out the longtime rap mogul’s notorious partying and behavior.

In a resurfaced 2015 clip of her long-running talk show, Williams began questioning Diddy when he and Cassie Ventura broke up. Wendy admitted to being concerned for Ventura’s wellbeing.

Ventura was working on the 2016 film Honey 3: Dare to Dance, and was reportedly avoiding her famous ex following the split. Wendy Williams warned Ventura of Diddy being able to find her at any time.

“You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them,” William said. “Because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene. He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.’”

Wendy Williams further admitted she was “already paranoid” and would get worse if she dated someone like Diddy. “To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would,” she pointed out.

Williams further stated that Diddy was living a “playboy lifestyle” and had “women hypnotized.”

Wendy Williams Claimed Diddy ‘Single-Handedly Tried to Ruin Her Career’

In her 2004 memoir The Wendy Williams Experience, Williams accused Diddy of playing a role in her 1998 Hot 97 radio show firing. She claimed he “single-handedly tried to ruin her career.”

“The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don’t hate him,” she wrote about Diddy.

Despite her claims, Wendy William and Diddy seemingly ended their feud when he appeared on her talk show in 2017. “I know I piss off a lot of people, including you, but this is a full circle moment,” Williams stated. Diddy had called her one of the first female hip-hop journalists. “Everybody get into adult conversation.”

However, Williams hinted about Diddy’s involvement in her almost being jumped by girl group Total. The group was signed with Diddy’s record label Bay Boys Records.

“Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my ass in front of the radio station. Fact!” she said during a 2019 episode of her talk show. “I finished my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm and I see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk.”