Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegations

Two weeks after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Wendy Williams broke her silence about the allegations.

During an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this week, Wendy Williams gave her thoughts about the Diddy situation. The duo had been at odds against each other for years. She wasn’t surprised about the rapper being investigated.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people ‘Wendy you called it,’” she said. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Wendy Williams also admitted she was horrified at the video of Diddy physically abusing his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” she declared. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Wendy Williams’ remarks about Diddy come days after a video of the duo’s 2017 interview resurfaced. In the clip, the duo shared an awkward moment when Diddy stated he met Willaims’ son, who was 16 years old, backstage.

“And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old -” Williams said as Diddy interrupted her, “Mhm, who I met backstage, he’s a great young man.”

Noticeably flustered by the comment, Wendy Williams quickly thanked Diddy before stating, “You, you represent a lot to a lot of people in general. I mean you’re an example to people who aren’t black, like “Yes we can, yes we can.’”

She then added, “You’re an example to boys, like your boys, my boys, their boys, boys in general.”

Wendy Williams Started Feuding With Diddy After He ‘Single-Handedly’ Tried to Ruin Her Career

More than a decade before their 2017 interview, Wendy Williams and Diddy had a famous feud. She claimed in her 2004 memoir that the rap mogul was “single-handedly” trying to ruin her career.

Williams then accused Diddy of helping to get her fired from her Hot 97 radio show in 1998. “The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don’t hate him,” she wrote in her book.

During the 2017 interview, the twosome put an end to their longtime feud. “I know I piss off a lot of people, including you, but this is a full circle moment,” Williams stated. “Everybody get into adult conversation.”

Diddy had also called her one of the first female hip-hop journalists during the interview.