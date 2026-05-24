President Trump Reveals If He’s Planning to Attend His Son’s Bahamas Destination Wedding

Days before Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, were set to wed, President Trump revealed whether he would attend the special family event.

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According to PEOPLE, the couple was set to exchange vows in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend. However, while they were down south, President Trump was scheduled to spend the holiday at his Bedminster, New Jersey, residence instead.

While speaking to reporters about his eldest son’s wedding, Trump stated, “He’d like me to go. But it’s going to be just a small, little private affair. I’m gonna try and make it.”

The world leader further excused himself from the event by pointing out the US’s current conflict with Iran. “I said, ‘You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'”

“That’s one thing I can’t win on,” Trump continued. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed – by the fake news, of course.”

The president also stated that he has known Anderson for a “long time” and hopes the couple will have a “great marriage.”

Trump later took to his Truth Social platform to announce he wouldn’t be attending the wedding.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” he wrote. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

He then added, “Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

The couple technically got married in Florida before heading to their destination wedding.

Don Jr. And Bettina Are Reportedly Hoping For a Wedding Celebration at the White House in the Future

A source close to the couple alleged they want to have a wedding celebration at the White House.

“July 4 belongs to America, and early fall is not a good time to plan a wedding in South Florida or on the islands due to questionable bad weather,” the insider said. “So they decided to do it now in a place they both love.”

The source further added that President Trump and First Lady Melania are expected to attend the event.

Don Jr. and Bettina were first romantically linked in late 2024. The president’s eldest son proposed in December 2025.