‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Shares Big Family Update

Comedy legend, accordion wizard, and parody powerhouse Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic recently hit a major milestone.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old announced on Instagram that his daughter, Nina, whom he shares with his wife Suzanne Yankovic, has graduated from college. In the photo, the 22-year-old college graduate and her proud papa are surrounded by flags from her alma mater, both smiling widely.

Yankovic wore a blue button-down shirt and a gray hat. Nina wore her academic regalia over a white dress, paired with silver necklaces and statement earrings. She carried a flower bouquet and her diploma.

“My daughter Nina graduated from college today,” Yankovic wrote next to the sweet snapshot.

However, the beloved song parody king couldn’t help but make a joke with the post.

“Sorry, this is the most recent picture I could find of her,” the “Eat It” hitmaker added, the gag being that it’s the most up-to-date picture of the occasion possible.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Fans Rush to Congratulate His Daughter… and Praise is Surprisingly Deep Joke

Of course, Yankovic’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Nina… and to crack wise on his caption antics.

“I really don’t think anyone gets how funny the caption is,” one fan quipped. “’Yah… that’s my dad in the bleachers with the accordion,’” another fan joked.

“Disappointed that you couldn’t find a photo from 5 seconds ago. I guess I’ll just try to imagine what she looks like now. Congrats!” a third fan chimed in.

Nina also got kudos from her pop’s celebrity pals.

“Congrats, Nina!!” The Bear star Ayo Edebiri gushed. “Yeessss @ninayankovic you did it,” actor and director Seth Green added.

Meanwhile, Al’s above joke bookends how he sent his daughter off to college a few years ago.

In September 2021, Yankovic shared on Instagram that he had just dropped off his daughter Nina for her first year of college. The “Amish Paradise” rapper posted a sweet throwback photo to mark the moment.

“Just got back from dropping off my only child at college for her freshman year. Sorry, this is the most recent picture I could find of her,” he wrote in the caption.

It’s like poetry!