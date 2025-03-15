2-dead-after-plane-crashes-minutes-after-takeoff-in-north-carolina

Two people lost their lives Friday morning when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from Pitt-Greenville Airport in North Carolina.

A Florida-bound Beechcraft A36 Bonanza crashed around 7:50 a.m., landing in the yard of a utility store just over a mile from Greenville Airport, per the Federal Aviation Administration and the Greenville Police Department.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that a search and rescue operation for the two individuals aboard the single-engine aircraft was unsuccessful. However, human remains were discovered at the crash site, according to local outlet WITN.

“Sadly, there were no survivors,” Greenville Police reported on Facebook on March 14th. “Investigators are still working to identify the individuals on board the plane. There were no other injuries,” the department added.

The victims’ identities remain undisclosed.

The Plane Crash in North Carolina Forced Roadways to Close

The ill-fated flight, en route to Vero Beach, took off at 7:46 a.m. before tragically crashing into the rear of the Consolidated Pipe and Supply Company on Greene Street, authorities reported. Fortunately, no employees were harmed.

The crash forced the closure of North Memorial Drive between Belvoir Road and Airport Road for most of the day. Traffic eventually returned to normal around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. The investigation will be led by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The most recent aircraft incident occurred just hours after an American Airlines plane, forced to divert, burst into flames upon landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday night. The crew had reported engine vibrations prior to the emergency landing.

Thick black smoke and roaring flames forced the 172 passengers and six crew members to evacuate onto the aircraft’s wing as the dense smoke engulfed the tarmac.

Twelve individuals sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

American Airlines also released a statement about the incident.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline confirmed in the statement. “The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”