We Tried the Arby’s ‘Good Burger’ Promo Meal: It’s Better Than We Anticipated

Here’s our take on Arby’s new ‘Good Burger 2’ meal

American fast-food chain, Arby’s, launched a limited-time meal in honor of the soon to be released sequel to 1997 Nickelodeon comedy Good Burger. Starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, 45, the original movie followed the story of two goofy teens who try to save their local burger joint after a bigger franchise tries to wipe them out.

Good Burger

The cinematic-inspired dish features an Arby’s deluxe Wagyu steakhouse burger, a nod to the beloved “Good Burger” from the film, complemented by a fresh strawberry shake reminiscent of the iconic “Good Shakes”, and crinkle-cut French fries.

“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” explained Ellen Rose, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the GOOD BURGER 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans.”

The special combo meal is here for a limited time, so we went ahead and copped one so we can share our take on it.

First of all, the presentation could have been better. Of course we can’t expect a picture perfect dish from a fast food restaurant, but whoever made the burger really slathered the special burger sauce that Arby’s advertised for the promo meal. The movie’s sauce was the magic touch that made those burgers crazy irresistible. But how would it taste in real life?

The answer is FREAKING DELICIOUS!

It’s hard to say what exactly the sauce is. It does taste somewhat similar to Thousand Island dressing, but the texture is extremely creamy and gave the entire burger a rich flavor. The waygu beef also gave the burger a unique taste. Overall, we give the Arby’s Good Burger two thumbs up and highly encourage you to make your way to your nearest participating location to try it for yourself.

The strawberry milkshake was also not one to disappoint. For us, it wasn’t just the great taste, but the nostalgic vibe of eating just like our favorite childhood movie heroes that also made the experience enjoyable.

We are extremely excited to stream the sequel that will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on November 22.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter, played by Thompson, comes back to work at Good Burger and must team up with Ed, played by Mitchell, to once again save the restaurant from the evil executives, played by Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery.

As for Arby’s, we think they nailed everything down to the smallest detail. As long as the promo is live we think it’s safe to say that the home of roast beef is also the home of a very Good Burger.