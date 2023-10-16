We Now Know The Truth Behind New Mysterious Footage Of Bigfoot

Bigfoot or a big hoax? Breaking down the mythical creature’s latest sighting in Colorado.

A recent “crystal clear” bigfoot sighting has gone viral on social media, sparking interest in skeptics and bigfoot believers alike.

In a post uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday, October 10, Shannon Parker shared photos and video footage of her alleged encounter with the giant creature. The photos feature Bigfoot trekking through rocks and brush, and the compelling video even shows the creature squatting down, successfully blending into its surroundings.

Facebook

Parker captioned the post, “It’s story time y’all! On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton. After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains. As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot.”

She continued, “Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile I am trying to get a photo on my camera. Below is the video Brandon @bt92.travels got and the photos I took. Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video , the ever elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but We Believe!!”

The post, garnering over 3,600 reactions and 4,300 shares, certainly grabbed Facebook users attention.

One user, a believer in Bigfoot, enthusiastically replied, “Well there’s no doubt it’s a squatch!!!”

“Looks right to me! How crazy!!” another user replied.

A third user poked fun at the creature’s appearance, commenting, “Why it got sunglasses on?”

Breaking Down The Squatch Skepticism

An update, posted by Daily Loud on Twitter and reported by Social Junkie, revealed that Parker’s sighting occurred between the towns of Silverton and Durango, Colorado.

BREAKING: A couple in Colorado shared footage they captured on a train of what they believe to be the legendary “Bigfoot” pic.twitter.com/dcmghg5IlG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 11, 2023

According to context added to Daily Loud’s original tweet, the land in Parker’s video is connected to a Bigfoot-themed expedition company called Sasquatch Expedition Trailers. Additionally, the company’s owner has taken a liking to dressing up like Bigfoot, which could have been the “creature” seen in the video.

While the rare sasquatch sighting is thrilling, it seems like the appearance could have been a part of a planned stunt to entertain passengers on the train. But for now, Bigfoot followers will have to take matters into their own hands—legit sighting, or total joke?