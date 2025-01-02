Wayne Osmond Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Wayne Osmond, the fourth-eldest child of the legendary Osmond family, has died at age 73.

Wayne’s family confirmed his death on New Year’s Day to local new station KTVX.

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the family’s statement read.

Merrill Osmond shared that his brother “had a massive stroke.” He and the family immediately joined Wayne at the hospital where they were “able to say [their] goodbyes.”

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world,” the family’s statement continued. “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

Wayne, Merrill, and their brothers Alan and Jay were part of the original Osmond Brothers quartet. Their Utah-based family totaled nine children, including famous siblings Donnie and Marie Osmond.

The Osmond Brothers were discovered in 1961 by Jay Emerson Williams, the father of legendary singer Andy Williams. They performed for seven years on Williams’ musical variety program,The Andy Williams Show.

Wayne Osmond Was the Fourth-Eldest Child of the Musically-Gifted Osmond Family

In 1997, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was successfully treated. However, the treatment damaged his hearing, leaving the guitarist—who was said to have perfect pitch—nearly deaf.

In 2012, a stroke left Wayne unable to play guitar.

In May, Donnie shared a photo of a family reunion where he and some of his siblings gathered at their parents’ gravesite.

“A wonderful Memorial Day yesterday as we remember my wonderful parents. I miss my Mother and Father but I know we will be together again someday,” he captioned the pic.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathlyn, their five children and his eight siblings.