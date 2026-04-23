‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Legend Dies: RIP to Dean Tavoularis

Dean Tavoularis, the visionary Oscar-winning production designer behind the unforgettable look of Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpieces like The Godfather films, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation, has passed away.

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Tavoularis died of natural causes in Paris on April 22 at the age of 93. His death was reported by Jordan Mintzer, a writer for The Hollywood Reporter who co-authored the 2022 book Conversations With Dean Tavoularis.

Tavoularis won an Oscar for his art direction and set decoration on The Godfather: Part II (1974). He also received additional nominations for his work on The Brink’s Job (1978), Apocalypse Now (1979), Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), and The Godfather: Part III (1990).

Francis Ford Coppola (L) with production designer Dean Tavoularis at an exhibit of Tavoularis’ work at the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art in Thessaloniki, Greece, on November 26, 2005. (Photo by OTIS FILARGYROPOULOS/AFP via Getty Images)

His collaborations with Coppola also included The Conversation, One from the Heart, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, Peggy Sue Got Married, Gardens of Stone, Jack, and Coppola’s segment in New York Stories.

Dean Tavoularis Got His Start in Disney Animation

According to Variety, Tavoularis began his showbiz career at Disney, first as an “inbetweener” in the animation department for Lady and the Tramp (1955). He later became a storyboard artist at the studio, contributing to films like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), Pollyanna (1960), and The Parent Trap (1961).

After working as an uncredited assistant art director on Robert Mulligan’s Inside Daisy Clover and Stanley Kramer’s Ship of Fools in 1965, Tavoularis earned his first screen credit for Arthur Penn’s influential film Bonnie and Clyde (1967). His Depression-era sets for the film helped it earn an Oscar for cinematography and a nomination for costume design.

Meanwhile, Tavoularis met his wife, French actress Aurore Clément, on the set of Apocalypse Now. Her scenes, in which she played a widow on a decaying plantation, were cut from the original film but restored for Coppola’s 2001 director’s cut, Apocalypse Now Redux.

Dean Tavoularis and his wife, Aurore Clément, at the 40th-anniversary screening of ‘Apocalypse Now: Final Cut’ at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, on August 12, 2019. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for myCinema)

Clément survives him, along with their daughters, Alison and Gina.