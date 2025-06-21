Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Teen Driver Who Killed Woman Trying To Stop Him From Stealing Car Learns His Fate

A now-16-year-old Wisconsin teen, Jayden Adams, will spend more than a decade in prison after running over 47-year-old Sunita Balogun. Described as a “good Samaritan,” Balogun tried to stop Adams, 13 years old at the time, from stealing a vehicle back in 2021, which led to her untimely death.

Videos by Suggest

According to Law & Crime, Adams was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 additional years of extended supervision on Wednesday, June 18. Previously, the teen, who was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and taking a vehicle without consent.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet revealed that the incident occurred on October 14, 2021. At around 1:50 a.m., police officers were dispatched to W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee, after receiving reports of a pedestrian lying on the ground after being struck.

Upon arrival, officers found Sunita Balogun on the ground. She was not breathing and had a “substantial amount of blood underneath her head.” Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Confrontation

Investigations showed that Jayden Adams, along with other teens, was attempting to steal a red Hyundai in the area. However, they were soon approached by Balogun, who pulled over next to them in her SUV and confronted the teens. As per Fox 6, police described the woman as a “good Samaritan.”

Adams stayed with two other teens, arguing with Balogun. At one moment, the confrontation escalated, and one of the teens punched the 47-year-old in the face. With Balogun on the ground, Adams then jumped in her SUV and ran over her head.

The teens fled the scene with Jayden Adams, all confronting the 13-year-old, accusing him of killing the Balogun. According to the complaint, Adams stated that “he was sorry.” A statement from a 14-year-old teen stated that Adams drove off after saying, “She dead.”

Court records obtained by the outlet showed that Adams originally faced six felony charges. These include first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent by use or threat of force, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. These charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal.