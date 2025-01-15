college-football-star-arrested-for-negligent-homicide-after-fatal-hit-and-run

College football standout Kyren Lacy has been arrested and is now facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Dec. 17 that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Louisiana State Police announced that the former LSU wide receiver and 2025 NFL draft prospect turned himself in and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. The arrest followed a warrant issued for charges related to a fatal crash in Lafourche Parish.

The 24-year-old faces charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Herman Hall, a Marine veteran from Thibodaux, Louisiana, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

Vietnam veteran Herman Hall later died from injuries sustained in the alleged hit-and-run. (Images via WAFB 9)

Hall was a beloved father and grandfather who served two tours in Vietnam, according to local outlet WAFB 9.

“The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA Hwy 20,” police explained in a press release. “The driver of the Dodge, later identified as 24-year-old Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone.”

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” police added.

“Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger,” police further detailed. “As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

Authorities reported that Lacy bypassed the crash site by driving around it and continued south on LA Highway 20. Hall, the victim of the crash, had been a passenger in the Kia Sorrento.

After a thorough investigation, troopers and LSP detectives determined that Lacy was the driver at the time.

Meanwhile, Lacy’s agent insists his client is “fully cooperating with the authorities.”

“We strongly believe that the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation,” Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports wrote on X.