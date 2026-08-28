World’s Youngest Reigning Monarch Dies at 34: RIP to Rukidi IV

Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who became the world’s youngest reigning monarch at the age of 3, has passed away.

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Rukidi IV assumed the throne as king of west Uganda’s kingdom of Tooro back in 1995 after the death of his father, per local outlet Monitor.

Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki announced that the monarch died on Aug. 27 around 10:00 PM local time.

“This is an immeasurable loss to the Royal Family, the people of Tooro and the nation of Uganda,” Akiiki explained in a statement. “I call upon all the people of Tooro to remain united, calm and prayerful during this profoundly difficult time.”

The cause of death of the 34-year-old king wasn’t revealed. However, the Monitor, citing an unnamed government official, reported that the monarch had been ill. He was reportedly seeking treatment in America.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV sits on his throne in 2010. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, another monarch is ready to assume the throne at a later date.

“The continuity of the Crown is assured,” Akiiki explained. “His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of [the] Tooro Kingdom.”

Reigning Monarch Rukidi IV Reportedly Ruled Over 3% of Uganda’s Population

The Guinness World Records named Rukidi IV “youngest reigning monarch,” pointing out the young king symbolically ruled “3% of Uganda’s 48.6-million-strong population.”

Rukidi IV’s crowning ceremony took place on April 17, 2010. Meanwhile, the Monitor listed some of his biggest cultural achievements as HIV/AIDS awareness and climate conservation. He also spearheaded youth empowerment and education.

According to local outlet The Independent, Rukidi IV was an avid soccer fan, with his favorite team being England’s Arsenal. He was also reportedly frequently spotted at Amasaza Cup games in Tooro.

Rukidi IV was 34.