WATCH — Sydney Sweeney Gears Up For 29th Birthday With Very Bold Baking Video

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her 29th birthday in a singular fashion only the actress, producer, and fashionista could.

Videos by Suggest

The currently 28-year-old (whose big birthday is actually Sept. 12) took to Instagram yesterday to share a titillating video with her over 25 million followers.

Set to an old-timey birthday tune, the blonde bombshell, clad in a series of skimpy lingerie, strolls around a throwback-style kitchen. Highlights of the sizzling footage include Sweeney slapping flour on her pert derrière, bending over to show off her ample assets as she looks over her heart-shaped baby blue cake, and going topless with only two smaller cakes covering her ta-tas.

In something of a grand finale, the Euphoria alum crawls on a dining room table, clad in black lingerie with matching high heels. Sweeney slides her fingers across a cake with the words “I really, really love you” written in icing on top of it.

She then licks her fingers, finally sucking her thumb as she stares down at the camera.

Sydney Sweeney for the new collection from her lingerie brand, SYRN. pic.twitter.com/P3MuSZuHP0 — Sweeney NEWS (@sweeneyarchives) August 27, 2026

The footage ends with a montage of the actress dancing amongst golden balloons before blowing out a single candle on a lavish birthday cake.

Unsurprisingly, this is an ad for her lingerie brand, SYRN.

The Immaculate star wrote,”celebrate my birthday month with my newest @syrn collection 🎂 coming september 1st” alongside the post.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Sultry Birthday Video: ‘Obsessed’

Of course, Sweeney’s fans were totally mature and not at all unhinged in the comments section.

“Wowwwwwewwwe🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one wordsmith wrote. “Sydney is so beautiful ,i love you ❤️🎂,” a second onlooker added. “Obsessed with this ad…best one she has done 👏,” another top comment read.

However, at least one onlooker wasn’t feeling the scantily clad birthday vibes.

“Firstly, no one cares about my birthday; secondly, no one wants to see me in that,” they joked.

Meanwhile, with the tease of celebrating her birthday month, Sweeney’s fans probably have a lot more to look forward to for the next few weeks…